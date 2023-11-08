Delegation Visit and Aerospace and Defence Roundtable in Bengaluru highlights Tamil Nadu's strengths

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 8: Under the leadership of Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, a high-level delegation convened meetings with esteemed organizations, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and several other distinguished entities yesterday.

The primary objective was to explore avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships in Tamil Nadu's burgeoning industries, with a specific focus on the Aerospace and Defence sector.

As part of this comprehensive visit, the delegation also organized an Aerospace and Defence Roundtable in Bengaluru. In his address, the Honourable Minister welcomed 20 Aerospace and Defence companies, including leading PSUs, to the roundtable discussion. He highlighted that Tamil Nadu is a manufacturing powerhouse with a strong presence in diverse industries such as automotive, electronics, electric vehicle (EV), and renewable component manufacturing. The state is proactively transitioning towards advanced manufacturing, solidifying its position as an emerging hub for research and development (R & D).

Leading players across industries have expressed their trust in the state by establishing their R & D centres and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) within its borders, creating an environment rich in expertise and innovation. This positions Tamil Nadu as an ideal destination for Aerospace and Defence manufacturing and cutting-edge research.

Some of the highlights at The Roundtable:

* Expansion of Hosur as an Engine Manufacturing Cluster: The discussion revolved around the strategic potential of Hosur to evolve into a specialized hub for engine manufacturing, underscoring Tamil Nadu's commitment to advancing manufacturing capabilities in the Aerospace and Defence sectors.

* Focus on Western Tamil Nadu: Regions such as Coimbatore-Sulur and Varapatti provide ample land and suitable infrastructure for various Aerospace and Defence endeavours.

* Drone Testing Facilities: Tamil Nadu is developing a dedicated facility for testing drones in Kancheepuram District.

* Space Sector Advancements in Kulasekarapattinam: The HAL and L & T consortium will contribute to space-related programs near Kulasekarapattinam.

Expressing immense happiness for participating at the Roundtable, Dr. Rajaa said: "Tamil Nadu has one of the two defence industrial corridors in India. Being an advanced manufacturing hub, there is quite a bit of defence manufacturing already happening in the State. We are confident that the companies we met yesterday will make further investments in Tamil Nadu.

During the interaction with aerospace and defence manufacturers and companies from many other sectors, I conveyed to them the message of Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru M.K.Stalin about the thriving industrial ecosystem in Tamil Nadu."

V. Vishnu IAS, MD & CEO, Guidance, highlighted the state's unwavering dedication to offering exclusive incentives, especially for employment generation and value enhancement. He also outlined the Tamil Nadu Aerospace & Defence Industrial Policy 2022 and Tamil Nadu R & D Policy 2022, which demonstrates the state's firm commitment to assisting companies operating in these domains.

Tamil Nadu has several strategic advantages, such as well-connected infrastructure, robust transportation networks, and a thriving ecosystem for manufacturing. The state is further strengthened by four major ports, namely Chennai, Ennore, Thoothukudi, and Kattupalli. These ports play a pivotal role in imports and exports and maintain strong connections with the global supply chain.

Representatives from various companies appealed to the government to further assist small and medium-sized enterprises engaged in aerospace and defence. They sought government support for innovation and testing of new technologies.

Additionally, Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa extended a special invitation to the upcoming Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet scheduled for January 7th and 8th, 2024, in Chennai. The event will shine a spotlight on several vital sectors, including Aerospace and Defence, underlining the state's commitment to fostering innovation and attracting investments in these critical areas.

The Tamil Nadu delegation, led by the Honourable Minister, included Arun Roy IAS, Secretary, Industries Department, Hans Raj Verma IAS, Chairman & MD, TIIC, Nishant Krishna IAS, ED, Guidance, and B Krishnamoorthy, Project Director, Aerospace and Defence, TIDCO, along with other government officials, played a crucial role in facilitating these discussions.

