Deliure Unveils Exclusive Tres Leches Cakes for Mumbai's Dessert Lovers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Mumbai's dessert scene just got even sweeter with Deliure's latest launch - the Tres Leches cake. Available in three indulgent flavours - Classic Tres Leches, Pistachio Tres Leches, and Chocolate Tres Leches - this new offering reinterprets the beloved Latin American dessert, bringing a fresh twist to a traditional classic.

The Classic Tres Leches stands at the heart of the collection. This dessert is a masterclass in balance, with a rich, moist cake that is soaked in a delicate mixture of three types of milk: evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and heavy cream. The result is a soft, velvety texture that melts in your mouth with every bite, making it the perfect choice for those who appreciate a rich yet light dessert. The layers of creaminess combined with the subtle sweetness of the milk make this variant a true crowd-pleaser.

For those seeking something more adventurous, the Pistachio Tres Leches adds an elegant nutty twist. Ground pistachios are infused into the traditional tres leches batter, adding a delicate crunch and a hint of earthy richness, which beautifully complements the cake's smooth and creamy base. The Chocolate Tres Leches, on the other hand, is a luxurious treat for chocolate lovers. Rich cocoa is added to the mix, resulting in a cake that is indulgently chocolatey, yet retains the lightness and moistness that defines a classic Tres Leches.

Deliure's Tres Leches cakes are carefully crafted using only the finest ingredients, reflecting the brand's commitment to excellence and quality. Each cake is designed to deliver a premium dessert experience, blending tradition with creativity. The cakes are prepared to ensure that every bite is both indulgent and refined, providing a sophisticated twist on a beloved classic.

Founder of Deliure, Mohammad Selia, commented on the launch: "Our Tres Leches cakes offer a refined and contemporary take on a dessert that has stood the test of time. We've worked hard to ensure each flavour is unique while remaining true to the essence of the original recipe."

Currently available at Deliure's stores across Mumbai, the Tres Leches cakes can also be ordered via home delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy. As part of its commitment to offering seasonal treats, Deliure will introduce variations of this dessert throughout the year, ensuring that there's always something fresh and exciting for dessert lovers in Mumbai.

