Denave Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation, Transformation, and Global Sales Success

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12: Denave, a technology-powered revenue development services organization, today announced that the company marked a historic moment in the sales enablement space, celebrating the 25th anniversary of truly global services while influencing more than $7.5 billion in revenue for high-growth enterprise globally. The 25th anniversary represents a significant milestone for Denave, showcasing its legacy of innovation and creating growth engines to accelerate the success of clients.

While Denave has continuously and reliably provided novel sales solutions to its clients, in recent years it has broadened its scope to focus on AI and service innovations that address the digital transformation occurring across industries. With these technologies and the goal of improving service productivity for its clients and allowing them to achieve tangible business growth, Denave is reinventing the sales wheel through cutting-edge technologies and digital adoption.

In commemoration of this milestone anniversary, Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Global CEO and Cofounder, Denave said, "Our legacy is embedded not only in the milestones but also in the communities we have fostered, the gold standards we have established, and the global bridges we have built. These milestones are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are grateful for the opportunities we have had to make a positive impact and look forward to continuing to innovate and serve in the years to come. As we champion initiatives that advocate sales transformation and digital inclusivity, our commitment remains unyielding: augmenting our internal growth with integrated sales solutions and build expertise in areas that matter to our clients."

"We are proud of the business lines we have developed and our proven track record of success, having generated about 20% CAGR over the past 24 years. Having a larger proportion of recurring services has transformed Denave into a more balanced and resilient company - one that is diversified across regions, services, and clientele. Fuelled by our achievements and long-term vision, our future could not be brighter," added Sunil Munshi, Chief Revenue officer, Denave.

Twenty-five years and a great-place-to-work certified organization, Denave today is uniquely positioned and well placed to capitalize on the foundation of success and deep-rooted relationships with all stakeholders - clients, the 5000+ strong team of denavites, investors, and partners.

Denave was founded over 25 years ago with the goal to become a global sales catalyst. We are staunchly committed to develop solution-driven strategies supported by a robust sales engine, with presence and reach across India, APAC and Europe. UDS has acquired a controlling interest in the firm, further integrating competencies and expanding our geographic presence in key markets. For more information, please visit www.denave.com.

