deRivaz & Ives Announces aABC | The first-of-its-kind auction of Online Auction of Vintage Advertisements, Fine Arts, Rare Books & Catalogues and Cinema Publicity Material

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 23: deRivaz & Ives Auction House, one of India's premier online platforms for celebrating Modern and Contemporary Indian Fine Arts, antiquarian books, prints, photographs, objets d'art, classic & vintage automobiles, and more, is delighted to return this August with aABC. This carefully curated sale is a tribute to the vibrant tapestry of India's artistic advertising culture, fine arts and rare books inviting art lovers and collectors alike to explore and cherish the stories woven into each piece.

Over the course of two days, through this online auction, the auction house brings together extraordinary works-- rare advertising ephemera that echo our social history, evocative travel and industrial posters, treasured antiquarian books, and iconic cinema publicity material. Whether you're a seasoned collector or new to the world of art, this sale offers a heartfelt chance to acquire pieces rich in provenance and history, each with its own story to tell.

The live auction opens on 22nd and closes on 23rd August, with lots closing sequentially between 6:00 pm and 8:15 pm IST on the final day. To truly connect with these treasures, private previews will be held in New Delhi from 18th-22nd August, between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm daily-- by appointment, offering an intimate glimpse into these remarkable works.

Modern Indian Fine Arts

The Fine Arts section (Lots 36-64) is anchored by celebrated names in Modern Indian art. Highlights include Ganesh Pyne's Portrait of Rabindranath Tagore (c.1961), a rare and intimate mixed media work estimated at Rs. 4,000,000-6,000,000; M.F. Husain's Untitled (c.1976-77) oil on canvas (Rs. 3,000,000-4,500,000); H.A. Gade's Untitled (c.1958-59) (Rs. 1,800,000-2,700,000); and K.H. Ara's Still Life with Bottle (late 1950s, Rs. 1,600,000-2,400,000). Also featured is Jamini Roy's Flight into Egypt, designated a National Art Treasure (non-exportable) and estimated at Rs. 800,000-1,200,000.

The catalogue extends to early etchings and woodcuts by B.B. Mukherjee (1936-48), a lyrical F.N. Souza Landscape (1962), an intense Rabin Mondal oil on paper painting on the Death of the first Congo President Patrice Lumumba (1962), a wonderful wooden sculpture by Piraji Sagara, and works by Gopal Ghose, Ambadas, Sunil Das, G.R. Santosh, C. Douglas, Rekha Rodwittiya, Shibu Natesan, and Binod Sharma. Select lots (40, 41, 43, 44 & 94) are located in London and will be sold under the Merchanting Trade Auction protocol as per Clause 32 of the Terms & Conditions.

Vintage Advertising & Posters: India in Print

The Vintage Advertisements and Posters section (Lots 1-35) charts a vivid visual history. Standout pieces include a late-19th-century Bradford Dyers' Association trade poster ("Colour is the King of Cloth"), a rare Erasmic "Himalaya Bouquet" perfume panel (late 1920s-30s), and a 1932 Karachi religious calendar on Sanatan Dharma. The glamour of mid-20th-century cinema is captured in a set of 20 Lux Soap Filmfare advertisements featuring stars from Suraiya to Asha Parekh, while a set of four Agfa promotional half-sheet posters reflects the early popularisation of photography in India.

Politically charged and civic material includes the "Quit Goa!" poster (c.1961) and Government of India Five-Year Plan charts on Steel, Power, and Foodgrains (1961-62). Travel and tourism are represented by three Kashmir posters from the 1950s, Indian Railways designs for Puri and Ujjain, French colonial Africa posters, and a remarkable suite of 16 Air-India posters spanning regional "See India" themes and the celebrated 1967 "Shikar" design.

Rare Books & Cinema Publicity: Cultural Time Capsules

Completing the auction is a selection of Rare books & catalogues, focusing on personalities such as Robert Clive of Plassey, Toru Dutt, Sarojini Naidu, Nicholas Roerich, Rabindranath Tagore, M.F. Husain & F.N. Souza; and cinema publicity material posters, lobby cards, booklets, and stills, underscoring deRivaz & Ives' standing as a market leader in Indian and world film memorabilia, with rare posters of Mahal (1949), Sangram (1951), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Maya (1961), Neel Kamal (1968), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Sholay (1975) and a focus on the cinema of Raj Kapoor & Dharmendra as some of the Cinema Highlights.

Bidding, Previews & Buyer Information

* Absentee Bidding: Opens 19 August, 3:30 pm IST; closes 22 August, 9:00 am IST

* Live Online Auction: 22 August, 10:00 am IST start; closes 23 August in timed intervals between 6:00 pm and 8:15 pm IST

* Private Previews: 18-22 August, 10:00 am-8:00 pm in New Delhi & Mumbai (by appointment)

* Buyer's Margin: 15% on winning bids

* All works sold on a "AS IS" condition basis; complimentary Condition Reports available on request

* Reserves: Set at or below the lower estimate

* Currency: For accounting, USD 1 = INR 86; GBP 1 = INR 116

Full catalogue, registration details, and Terms & Conditions are available at derivaz-ives.com. All registration details must be finalised prior to bidding; KYC and financial references may be required.

deRivaz & Ives is one of India's premier auction houses, renowned for its carefully curated sales across Modern and Contemporary Indian Fine Arts, Antiquarian Books, Prints & Photographs, Vintage & Classic Automobiles, and both Indian and Hollywood Film Memorabilia including the Popular Arts, Photography, Crafts & Collectibles. The platform bridges scholarly cataloguing with digital accessibility, offering seasoned collectors and new audiences alike a seamless and immersive auction experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)