DES Pune University Strengthens Industry-Ready Education with Robust Career Services and Placement Initiatives

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: In an increasingly competitive job market, DES Pune University is sharpening its focus on career readiness through a structured blend of academic rigour and industry-aligned training. At the centre of this effort is its Career Services Department, which is actively working to equip students with the skills and exposure needed to transition seamlessly into professional roles.

This sustained emphasis on quality education and employability has earned the University national recognition. In the Times B-School Rankings 2026, published by The Times of India on 30 January, the School of Business and Management was ranked 6th among the Top Emerging B-Schools, while the School of Engineering and Technology secured the 9th rank among the Top Emerging Engineering Institutes, underscoring the University's growing standing across management and engineering education.

Highlighting the institution's philosophy for management education, Dr Manju Punia Chopra, Head of the School of Business and Management, said that meaningful education remains the cornerstone of leadership. Citing the Sanskrit maxim 'na hi jnanena sadrsam pavitramiha vidyate' (Nothing is as pure as knowledge), she emphasised the University's commitment to nurturing capable and future-ready leaders. Reflecting on the recognition received by the School of Engineering and Technology, Dr Prachi Joshi highlighted the institution's continued focus on academic excellence, innovation, and industry relevance in preparing engineering graduates for the future.

Building on this vision, the University has adopted a holistic approach to student development, combining technical training with soft skills, aptitude building and real-world exposure. A series of recent initiatives reflects this integrated model. Workshops on professional ethics have been conducted to familiarise students with corporate expectations, while the BharatCares Future Skills Orientation introduced learners to certification opportunities in emerging areas such as Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence, supported by Honeywell under its CSR initiatives.

Efforts to strengthen workplace readiness have also included grooming sessions focusing on CV writing, interview techniques, and professional conduct. For psychology students, specialised exposure was provided through a workshop on the Rorschach Ink Blot Test, led by clinical psychologist Dr Uma Dalvi, offering hands-on experience in assessment techniques.

Beyond classroom and workshop settings, the University has also brought students face-to-face with influential voices. A recent session by Shri Avinash Dharmadhikari, former IAS officer and Founder of Chanakya Mandal Pariwar, left a strong impression on students of public policy and civil services. Drawing from decades of public service, he spoke about the importance of discipline, mindset, and a sense of purpose in building meaningful careers.

These academic and training initiatives are complemented by a growing network of industry partnerships. The University has already collaborated with organisations such as IBM, Edunet Foundation, Microsoft Elevate, GTTF and Satkaam Foundation, while discussions are underway with companies including Adobe, KPMG, Honeywell and Mitsubishi. Such collaborations are expected to further expand opportunities for internships, certifications and placements.

The emphasis on industry engagement is also visible in events like the jnanapatheya 2.0 HR Conclave 2026. 2.0 HR Conclave 2026, which brought together more than 100 senior HR professionals, creating a platform for dialogue between academia and industry.

Early outcomes of these efforts are visible in internship trends. For the 2024-26 batch, the School of Science and Mathematics reported 63 per cent paid internships, while the School of Business and Management recorded 59 percent, indicating steady progress in securing meaningful industry exposure for students.

With more than 150 companies already registered for placements, DES Pune University is steadily expanding its recruitment base. As it looks ahead, the institution aims to further strengthen placement outcomes, explore global opportunities and build a more robust ecosystem for career development and entrepreneurship.

About DES Pune University:

DES PU is a forward-thinking institution established by the Deccan Education Society, offering a blend of tradition and innovation through programs that shape future leaders in engineering, research, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit the official website at: https://www.despu.edu.in/

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