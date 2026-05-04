Desco Infratech Limited Successfully Completed Major Underground Cable Infrastructure Project for a Company belonging to KP Group

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 4: Desco Infratech Limited has successfully completed and commissioned a major Underground (UG) Power Infrastructure Project awarded by a Company belonging to KP Group, marking another significant achievement in the Company's fast-growing infrastructure execution journey.

The project, executed at Hansot, Gujarat, involved comprehensive underground power infrastructure development including HDD-based cable laying, installation of HDPE pipes, cable jointing works, OFC cable laying, testing, commissioning, and allied infrastructure activities.

As certified by the Group Company through the issued Work Completion Certificate, Desco Infratech Limited successfully completed cable laying and commissioning for approximately 9,150 meters, demonstrating the Company's robust engineering expertise, efficient execution model, and capability to undertake technically demanding infrastructure projects.

The project was completed within the targeted execution schedule while maintaining stringent quality, operational, and safety standards, further strengthening the Company's reputation for timely delivery and reliable project execution.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Malhar Desai, Whole Time Director of Desco Infratech Limited, stated:

"The successful completion of this project further validates Desco Infratech Limited's strong execution capabilities and growing positioning in the power and energy infrastructure sector. India's infrastructure and energy ecosystem is undergoing rapid transformation, creating substantial long-term opportunities in transmission, underground cabling, and utility infrastructure development. At Desco, we are continuously strengthening our operational capabilities, technical expertise, and execution bandwidth to capitalize on this growth cycle and create sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders."

He further added:

"Our ability to deliver projects with quality and within committed timelines continues to enhance client confidence and strengthens our foundation for future business expansion. We remain focused on building a scalable infrastructure platform backed by execution excellence, operational discipline, and strategic growth initiatives."

The project execution was led under the close monitoring of Mr. Hardik Raichada, Project Incharge, whose technical leadership and on-ground project management played a vital role in ensuring smooth execution and successful commissioning of the project.

The successful completion of this project represents another important operational milestone for Desco Infratech Limited and aligns with the Company's broader strategy of expanding its footprint across India's rapidly growing power and infrastructure sector.

With increasing investments towards renewable energy integration, modernization of transmission infrastructure, underground utility networks, and urban infrastructure development, the Company believes it is well-positioned to participate in the next phase of infrastructure-led growth opportunities.

Desco Infratech Limited continues to focus on:

- Strengthening execution capabilities

- Expanding project portfolio across infrastructure verticals

- Building long-term client relationships

- Enhancing operational efficiencies

- Creating sustainable value for shareholders

About Desco Infratech Limited

Desco Infratech Limited is engaged in providing engineering and infrastructure solutions with a focus on power, energy, utility, and related infrastructure sectors. The Company continues to strengthen its market presence through efficient project execution, quality delivery standards, and strategic growth initiatives.

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