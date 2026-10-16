Dettol Banega Swasth India Marks Global Handwashing Day 2026, Reaches 30 Million Children and Supports 43 Billion Handwashing Occasions Annually

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 15: Inside thousands of classrooms spanning the length and breadth of India-from the sunlit courtyards of Andhra Pradesh to the vibrant learning spaces of Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu-a quiet daily ritual has steadily reshaped the future of education. As bells ring before lunchtime, corridors fill with the rhythmic splash of water, laughter, and the clean scent of soap. This Global Handwashing Day, Reckitt's flagship health & hygiene movement, Dettol Banega Swasth India (DBSI), is marking more than a decade of driving measurable improvements in hygiene behaviours among children across India. Championing this year's theme, "Be a Handwashing Hero", the programme continues to strengthen healthy habits in schools and communities, reaching over 30 million children, across ~1 million schools in India and supporting more than 43 billion annual handwashing occasions among school-going children nationwide.

An independent third-party impact evaluation highlights the programme's transformative impact over the past decade. Between 2016 and 2026, school absenteeism linked to poor hygiene declined from 36% to 19.7%, representing a 45.2% reduction in absenteeism and helping more children stay healthy and remain in school.

The evaluation also demonstrates how hygiene education has evolved alongside children. While only 5% of students engaged with digital hygiene resources in 2016, nearly 80% now access interactive digital hygiene learning tools. During the same period, correct handwashing behaviour increased from 36% in 2017 to 95.4% in 2026, underscoring the programme's success in turning awareness into sustained habit formation.

Additional findings show that:

* 95.1% of children understand the link between handwashing and disease prevention.

* Children participating in the programme are 5.2 times more likely to wash their hands at critical moments.

* Students are 4.3 times more likely to practise handwashing at home, extending healthy habits to families and communities.

* Inclusive learning resources have expanded access to hygiene education for children with diverse learning needs.

The programme has also expanded its pioneering Hygiene Building as a Learning Aid (H-BaLA) model, the world's first educational approach that transforms school infrastructure into a living hygiene classroom. By integrating hygiene cues into walls, corridors, classrooms and handwashing stations, H-BaLA reinforces positive behaviours through experiential and play-based learning. Building on this approach, the programme introduced practice-based learning ("doing"), peer-to-peer learning ("teaching others"), technology-enabled content, gamification, AI-powered learning tools, music and STEM-based interventions to make hygiene education more immersive and engaging. Together, these innovations have helped improve knowledge retention from 50% to 90%, demonstrating the effectiveness of behaviour-centred learning in driving lasting habit change.

Rooted in the principle, "I hear, I forget. I see, I remember. I do, I understand," the pedagogy empowers children not only to learn healthy habits, but to practise and champion them within their families and communities.

Commenting on the occasion, Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, South Asia, Reckitt, said, "At Reckitt, we exist to deliver better health in more hands every day. Behind every statistic lies a human story-a child who stays in school instead of falling ill, a classroom filled with laughter, and a family that breathes easier knowing avoidable sickness has been kept at bay. Global Handwashing Day reminds us that profound change rarely begins with grand gestures; it starts at a humble sink with a drop of water and a bar of soap. Being present at over 43 billion handwashing occasions annually and seeing school absenteeism drop by 45.2% reaffirms our conviction. We are not merely teaching children how to wash their hands; we are empowering an entire generation to claim their right to health, dignity, and a brighter tomorrow."

The programme's success has been driven by continuous innovation in hygiene education, evolving from classroom awareness sessions to immersive learning experiences that enable children to practise and reinforce healthy behaviours in their everyday environments.

Among its recent innovations is the Dettol Hygiene Loyalty Card, launched earlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Designed for children aged 6-14 years, the initiative uses gamified learning experiences, rewards, challenges and child-safe digital engagement to encourage consistent hygiene practices and make healthy habits more engaging and rewarding for young learners.

Over the past 13 years, Dettol Banega Swasth India has worked with governments, educators, development partners and communities to advance preventive health through behaviour change. As the programme continues to scale through digital innovation, experiential learning and community partnerships, Reckitt remains committed to delivering better health in more hands every day and empowering the next generation to lead healthier lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)