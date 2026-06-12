Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB) announces an exciting 2026 season to showcase Germany as the leading European cricket nation, building world-class cricket IP's

PRNewswire

Essen [Germany] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: After the tremendous success of the recently concluded '5 match T20 International event - 'Austria Tour of Germany,'' DCB is all set to kick off its ambitious domestic set of events for 2026.

German Super League - Berlin edition starts at Mayfeld - next to the iconic OlympiaStadion from the 8th of June.

With a fixture of 43 T10 matches, 10 best clubs from the Berlin region will compete to be crowned champions. Legendary English umpire, Billy Bowden, will be the special guest, and will be officiating the final match.

Mr. Severin Weiss, the president of DCB, said, "In order to have a robust system, we need to have a strong domestic structure. It's not about just having premier leagues and international contests, but building bottom up. And that's what our core focus and mission is." He added that for cricket in Europe and particularly in Germany to flourish, they need to attract more natives to take up the sport. Organizing good quality events, that are properly produced at the domestic level, will ensure they achieve this in the years to come.

The team at DCB is working methodically to achieve the stated mission.

Mr. Dieter Voight - DCB CEO - shed more light on the calendar events and stated, "In 2026, with strong collaboration and support of our regional partners, we have plans to conduct up to 8 domestic tournaments with about 300 matches. Add to this, we have 4 international events, the biggest being the Nordic Cup in August."

The Nordic cup will see 5 women's teams battle it out in August. The hosts will be joined by the Nordic national teams of Finland, Sweden, Denmark as well.

Germany will also host two more bilateral events, the next one being against Switzerland women's in July.

Germany hopes to soon break into the top 30 men's T20 ICC rankings. They won 4-1 against Austria and hope to continue their dominance on the field.

Donovan Miller has been appointed the head coach. Donovan brings in rich experience of working with English Counties, and top franchise tournaments. Coach along with the captain Musadiq Ahmed, who was sensational with the bat against Austria and was adjudged Man of the series, has the full trust and support of DCB to lead the team to achieve grander cricketing success.

With a robust domestic and international calendar in place, DCB is focussed on marketing the events and positioning German cricket as one of the most serious cricket destinations in Europe.

The important aspect is to reach as many people as possible, includes a strategic multi-media plan, which includes digital marketing as a key corner stone.

Dr. Vignaesh Sankaran, Vice President of the DCB, added: "Live broadcasting is only one part of the equation. Equally important is how we market our events, players, coaches, and sponsors to a wider audience. We do not want to miss this opportunity to grow the game and create value for all our stakeholders. The Austria-Germany international series generated more than five million impressions across all platforms. Together with our partners, SMW Global, we invited German influencer Liz Laz, whose content introduced German cricket to new audiences and significantly expanded our reach.

Germany is among the first European Associate Members to embrace this approach at scale, combining elite cricket with digital storytelling and influencer engagement. Through these efforts, we have achieved over 150% growth in viewership and now attract some of the largest cricket audiences in Europe.

Germany's reputation for strong governance, professionalism, and high-quality event delivery also makes it an increasingly attractive market for sponsors and commercial partners. We will continue to build on this momentum and further strengthen Germany's position as a leading cricket market in Europe."

The Deutschland Cricket Board (DCB) has officially entered into a strategic partnership with SMW Global Media, with a long-term vision for collaboration. SMW Global Media will serve as the exclusive commercial rights partner, overseeing event production, ground branding, and sponsor asset delivery, while also supporting the DCB in developing consistent digital content and event promotion across platforms.

Azhan Ahsan, executive director - SMW Global Media, said, "The aim is to produce clean, high quality broadcasts, in decent budgets, allowing our federation partners the flexibility to produce more matches professionally. Consistent supply will expand the reach and grow commercial values of German cricket organically." He added, "Germany is perhaps the only country in Europe that can on its own produce good quality cricket in such high volumes. Sponsors and media partners love it when there is a proper structure and a plan. And if we can add further value for all stakeholders by adding some spice on the digital content front, we can fast track brand Germany to newer markets and audiences. We are committed to that."

The last event was broadcast LIVE worldwide on multiple platforms - FanCode, Action Sports, Unbeaten +, Unbeaten Prime, SportVot, Cricket Lounge TV, and German cricket's official YouTube channel. It was also covered by all major data and scoring partners including ESPN, and Olympics.com.

About Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB)

The Deutscher Cricket Bund is the governing body for cricket in Germany and is responsible for the development, promotion and organization of cricket activities across the country, including domestic, youth and international cricket structures.

For more information, please visit https://www.cricket.de/

About SMW Global Media

SMW Global Media is an international full-service sports agency that serves some of the major leagues, federations, teams and broadcasters in the world. With a global reach, they have been involved in projects in over 41 countries, annually distributing, selling and producing thousands of hours of live sports and work with over 100 broadcast partners. Their four core areas of expertise include Rights Management, Production Services, Streaming Solutions and Sponsorships. For more information, please visit, smwglobalmedia.com

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