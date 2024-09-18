DevInsights (DI) unveils Groundbreaking report on "Beyond Profits: Trend and The Untapped Potential of CSR in India (Healthcare Edition)"

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 18: DevInsights (DI), a leading social development research based consulting firm, successfully launched its latest report "Beyond Profits: Trends and The Untapped Potential of CSR in India (Healthcare Edition)" today at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. The exclusive report explores areas such as the transformative impact of CSR in healthcare and impactful CSR investments, offering fresh perspectives around elevating healthcare outcomes in the country. Close to 100 industry leaders, healthcare professionals, and CSR experts participated in the event. The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest - Harsh Mangla IAS, Director in the Department of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Launching the report, Paresh Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, DevInsights, said, "At DevInsights, our overarching objective is to accentuate insights of social interventions, with the aim of fostering sustainable development. And hence, we came up with this report which is a step further in strengthening our commitment towards amplifying social impact in the area of healthcare. Our report provides a deep dive into current trends and offers actionable insights for healthcare professionals looking to make a meaningful impact."

In his keynote address, Mr. Harsh Mangla IAS, highlighted the importance of CSR in healthcare. Mr. Mangla, said, "This report demonstrates how CSR can be a catalyst for advancing public health initiatives. By aligning corporate efforts with government priorities, we can accelerate progress toward universal healthcare and a healthier India.".

In her speech, Prof. Dr Bulbul Sood, Senior Advisor, RMNCHA, former Country Director, Jhpiego, CEDPA and Prof. Community Medicine, Lady Hardinge Medical College said "This report positions itself as a one-stop resource for organizations involved in CSR, offering valuable insights into trends, key players, and untapped potential areas within healthcare CSR."

Dr Aqsa Shaikh, Professor of Community Medicine at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, said, "CSR plays a critical role in ensuring equity, diversity, and universal access to healthcare for all communities. Companies should come forward and explore the uncharted territories, neglected areas, communities and invest in healthcare systems strengthening for sustainable gains."

Mr Neeraj Jain, Country Director, PATH, opined, "I would like to highlight the transformative potential of CSR in global health and also emphasize how corporate resources can be leveraged to strengthen healthcare systems across regions, while directly contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering loterm global health improvements."

The participating speakers/ panelists included Prof. Dr Aqsa Shaikh, Professor, Department of Community Medicine, HIMSR, Neeraj Jain, Country Director, PATH, Dr Anuradha Jain, Advisor Health Systems, USAID, Dr Neerja Arora, Senior Vice President, Public Health, Pharmarack Technologies, Deepika Arora, Deputy Director - Partnerships, Nasscom Foundation, Tushara Shankar, Head - CSR, Lupin, Prof. Prashant Chauhan, Associate Professor, Dept. of Social Work, Amity University, Swapnil Shekhar, Co-founder and Director, Sambodhi and Sambandan Kaushik, Programme Specialist, UNFPA.

The panels were moderated by Prof. Dr Bulbul Sood, Senior Advisor, RMNCHA, former Country Director, Jhpiego, CEDPA and Prof. Community Medicine, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Prasann Thatte, Senior Advisor, Knowledge Management, PCI.

Experts at the event collectively agreed that there is a dire need to increase the investment in public health infrastructure and there should be a growing focus on equity, mental health and wellness programs. Collaborative efforts are required between private and public sectors to combat pandemics and health disparities and sustainable healthcare solutions.

About DevInsights

DevInsights (DI) was founded in 2015 with a focus on underpinning the importance of research, monitoring, learning, & evaluation (RMLE) in the social development domain. It is now one of the top RMLE agencies in the country in the realm of social research with a strong dedication to offering the quality services in the RMLE field as well as small- and large-scale surveys, data analytics, and training. In-depth contextual understanding of local challenges, innovative methodologies, and commitment to capacity building makes it unique in the RMLE space. With a collaborative, ethical approach, the company delivers impact-focused insights that drive sustainable social change.

DI has conducted more than 100 research projects across 26 states of India and 5 countries around the world. The states include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh etc. The team at DI has geographical presence and familiarity with the local context, adaptation and communication.

