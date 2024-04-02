Devlok Manali - A Cultural Jewel in the Heart of Himachal Pradesh

PNN

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 2: Devlok Manali, a groundbreaking cultural endeavor developed through a pioneering Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Himachal Pradesh Government, is a newly launched cultural theme park. Situated along the picturesque banks of the Beas River in the enchanting town of Manali, this one-of-a-kind cultural theme park is set to change cultural tourism in the state by offering an extraordinary fusion of tradition, luxury, and entertainment.

The collaboration between Maya Digital Media and the Himachal Pradesh Government signifies a shared commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the state. Through this partnership, Maya Digital Media aims to set a new standard for collaborative ventures aimed at fostering economic growth while safeguarding the natural and cultural treasures of Himachal Pradesh.

Devlok Manali invites visitors to embark on a journey of discovery, enrichment, and entertainment amidst the majestic Himalayan mountains. This unique Cultural Theme Park features a diverse array of attractions and amenities tailored to cater to every visitor's interests and preferences.

At the heart of Devlok Manali lies a luxury boutique resort- Ezzenza Swarg By The Beas, offering guests unparalleled luxury accommodations and panoramic views of lush green fairways and the River Beas. Guests can rejuvenate their body and mind at ARK The Ayurvedic Spa, offering holistic treatments inspired by ancient Indian traditions. Adventure-seekers can find camaraderie at the MySpace Express Alaya- Backpackers Retreat Hostel, while cultural enthusiasts can explore Himachal's rich heritage through traditional arts and crafts at the Alankaar -Handicrafts Zone.

Culinary enthusiasts can indulge in a gastronomic adventure at Kachnar, the park's fine dining restaurant, where traditional Himachali delicacies, authentic street food, and a fusion of Indian, Oriental, and Continental cuisines await.

For those seeking an immersive cultural experience, Him-Katha - the Entertainment Zone boasts state-of-the-art hi-tech shows such as Flyover Himachal & Spirit of Himachal. Meanwhile, Rang-Lok's Open Arena Theatre mesmerizes audiences with vibrant performances showcasing Himachal's rich cultural heritage, including traditional music, dance, martial arts, and acrobatics.

Furthermore, the park features a scenic 9-hole golf course, providing enthusiasts of all skill levels with the opportunity to tee off against the stunning backdrop of the Himalayas.

Deepa Sahi, a filmmaker and leader in new media technologies in India, who is also the Promoter of Maya Digital Media, stated that their vision is to position India on the global map as the number one cultural tourism destination in the world, given its rich and diverse cultural heritage.

"Ketan Mehta, the acclaimed filmmaker and Promoter of Maya Digital Media, said, 'The company's vision is to establish premier cultural tourist destinations across India through a PPP model with state governments.' He further highlighted that Devlok Manali is poised to offer a captivating array of experiences that nourish the spirit, aiming to elevate Indian tourism to a prominent position on the global stage."

The resort guarantees unforgettable memories for every guest, as the saying goes, "A lifetime is not enough to explore the marvels of Himachal Pradesh."

Website: [Devlok Himachal] (https://devlokhimachal.com)

