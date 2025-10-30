Dezy Named 'Best Dental Chain - South' by The Economic Times

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30: Dezy, India's fastest growing dental chain, has been recognized by The Economic Times as 'Best Dental Chain - South (2025)'. This accolade reflects Dezy's commitment to combining world class quality with honest pricing, making advanced dental care more accessible and anxiety-free.

Currently operating 25 clinics nationwide, including 15 in Bengaluru, Dezy plans to expand to 100 clinics across India within 12 to 18 months. By directly sourcing materials, Dezy provides high quality treatment at 30-40% lower costs compared to other dental clinics, with clear, written estimates and no hidden charges.

Known for its expertise in implants, braces, and aligners, Dezy unites all dental specialties under one roof. Procedures are performed by MDS-certified doctors, with a 100 percent outcome assurance which includes a lifetime warranty on implants.

Dezy has also been selected to the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers 2025. It is the only dental care company in this year's cohort and one of eight healthcare innovators among 100 companies from 28 countries. This selection further underscores the brand's leadership in technology-led dental care.

"This recognition from the Economic Times and World Economic Forum validates our mission to democratize dental care through technology," said Shrikanth Kainthaje, Head of Business at Dezy. "Every clinic we open brings us closer to our vision of making quality dental care accessible, transparent, and anxiety free for every Indian." He added, "Reaching 15 clinics in Bangalore is just the beginning. Our vision is crystal clear: to build India's largest and most trusted dental network."

About Dezy

Dezy (formerly smiles.ai), established in 2019 by Hitesh Kakrani and Dr. Jatin Kakrani, is revolutionizing India's dental care landscape. The company aims to build the nation's largest dental care brand through a tech-driven, customer-centric approach. Dezy currently is India's fastest growing Dental care company, Dezy 25 Signature clinics in India. A key factor in Dezy's initial success is its proprietary technology, which allows consumers to receive detailed smartphone-based diagnoses from home and gain complete clarity on costs and treatment details before visiting a clinic. This addresses a significant pain point in the dental care industry, where high costs, a lack of quality benchmarks, and out-of-pocket expenses often lead to customer dissatisfaction. Dezy's digital pre-purchase process, combined with an innovative and comforting in-clinic experience, has driven its rapid growth in India's fragmented dental market.

Backed by marquee global investors including Peak XV Partners, Alpha Wave, Chiratae Ventures, MBX Capital, Spring Marketing Capital, and industry leaders like Lenskart's Peyush Bansal and Amit Chaudhry, Dezy has raised over $21 million to date. The company's recent $6 million bridge funding in October 2024 specifically supports its ambitious clinic expansion strategy.

Media contact

Name - Hitesh Kakrani

Title/Designation - CEO and Co-Founder

Email | Phone - Hitesh@doc32.in , +91 8120000027

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)