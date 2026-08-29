DHS Multispecialty Hospital inaugurates new twin tower, launches J & J VELYS Robotic Knee Replacement System in Ahmedabad

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 29: DHS Multispecialty Hospital has inaugurated a new twin-tower facility in Ahmedabad, expanding its healthcare infrastructure and launching a dedicated robotic knee replacement centre.

The expansion brings advanced surgical, diagnostic and preventive healthcare services under the same roof. The advanced infrastructure and technology also strengthen Ahmedabad's potential as a destination for patients seeking specialised orthopaedic and multi-specialty treatment from across Gujarat and beyond.

A key highlight of the facility is the VELYS fourth-generation robotic system by Johnson & Johnson. The technology is designed to support precision in knee replacement procedures and forms part of the hospital's expanding orthopaedic and sports-injury care services.

Dr. Hardik M. Shah, Medical Director and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon at DHS Multispecialty Hospital, said, "Our core mission has always been to bring world-class medical innovation to patients. The integration of the VELYS robotic system represents a giant leap forward in orthopaedic care. It enables unmatched surgical accuracy and optimal ligament balancing tailored to each patient's anatomy, without exposing them to unnecessary pre-operative CT scan radiation. This means less joint friction, reduced post-operative pain and a faster return to daily mobility."

Dr. Swagat Shah, Sports Injury Surgeon and Director at DHS Multispecialty Hospital, said, "The launch of our twin-tower and robotic knee centre brings advanced technology, experienced specialists, and comprehensive care together under one roof. Patients in Ahmedabad and across Gujarat no longer need to travel far to access top-tier sports injury and orthopaedic treatment."

The expanded DHS Multispecialty Hospital has a capacity of 60 beds, including an eight-bed intensive care unit, and features three Class-100 modular operation theatres configured for complex orthopaedic, oncological and multi-specialty procedures. The hospital provides round-the-clock diagnostic and support services, including X-ray, ultrasonography and CT scan facilities, along with a 24x7 laboratory and pharmacy.

DHS Multispecialty Hospital offers multi-disciplinary care across orthopaedics, oncology, internal medicine, neurology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, urosurgery, gynaecology, plastic surgery, and critical care.

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