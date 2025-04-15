Diageo's World Class India finds its 2025 winner in Navjot Singh

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 15: On April 12th, a spectacle of skill and innovation unfolded under the dazzling lights at Le Meridien Gurgaon, as Diageo's World Class India Finale 2025 concluded with an unforgettable celebration of mixology, creativity, and ingenuity. It wasn't just a competition, it was a moment that placed the spotlight on India's burgeoning bartending culture, a vibrant tapestry woven with passion, precision, and bold innovation.

After months of intense competition that were a test in expertise, passion, and artistry, Navjot Singh from Lair, New Delhi emerged victorious, claiming the prestigious title of World Class India Bartender of the Year 2025. This win not only marked the culmination of an incredible journey but also set the stage for Navjot Singh to represent India at the World Class Global Finals in Toronto, Canada, from September 28th to October 2nd.

The World Class India Finale was a dazzling showcase of India's finest in bartending talent. 16 of the nation's most innovative mixologists pushed the boundaries of their craft, stirring up cutting-edge creations that tantalized the senses. A panel of esteemed global brand ambassadors and industry icons meticulously scrutinized every aspect of their performance, from technical precision and an understanding of flavour profiles to spirit pairings and the artistry of presentation. Each bartender poured their heart and soul into their creations, vying for the ultimate title. As the night unfolded, it was Navjot Singh who shone brightest, captivating the judges with their ingenuity, skill, and undeniable passion.

Reflecting on his victory, Navjot Singh shared, "Winning the World Class India Bartender of the Year 2025 title is a moment of immense pride for me as this platform gives a chance to the most dynamic and inspiring mixologists in India. Competitions like these help us push boundaries, spark innovation, and create memorable experiences. I worked tirelessly for the India finals, and now, I'm looking forward to representing India on the global stage and showcasing our vibrant bartending culture to the world."

Anchal Kaushal, Vice President - Consumer Marketing, Diageo India, echoed the sentiment, stating, "We are proud to have created an initiative like World Class, which empowers mixologists and the bartending community to push the boundaries of their artistry, elevate their skills, and showcase them on the world stage. Navjot Singh's remarkable win this year is a testament to the immense talent and creativity thriving in India's bartending scene. We are excited to cheer him on as he represents India at the global finals in Toronto."

Beyond World Class 2025

The World Class Festival 2025 wasn't just about the competition, it was a celebration of bartending culture in its purest form. Cocktail enthusiasts were treated to an immersive experience, sampling exceptional drinks crafted by some of India's most innovative bartenders. The festival offered a tantalizing glimpse into the future of mixology, showcasing sustainable ingredients and local flavours, while pushing the boundaries of artistry.

But the festival was more than just exceptional drinks. An electrifying music lineup transformed the event into a high-energy celebration, perfectly complementing the creativity of the bartenders. The grand stage saw mesmerizing performances by SAGE, Sheral b2b Bombie, ELSEWHERE IN INDIA, Nash b2b Nida, and Tech Panda x Kenzani. The vibrant beats and performances created the perfect ambiance for an innovative experience such as this.

As the World Class India Finals come to a close, Navjot Singh is preparing to take their skills to the global stage. With the world watching, it will be an absolute delight to witness the finest bartenders from around the globe showcasing their talent, creativity, and innovation that will shape the future of mixology.

About World Class

World Class is dedicated to inspiring individuals to elevate their drinking experiences, promoting the same level of care and appreciation for fine drinking as is customary for fine dining. Over the past 12 years, World Class has supported, trained, and inspired over 400,000 bartenders across 60 countries, partnering them with the world's finest spirits from the Diageo Reserve collection. As a leading authority in the drinks industry, World Class provides consumers with information on the latest trends, cocktail recipes, and industry insights.

About Diageo India

Diageo India is among India's leading beverage alcohol (alcobev) companies with an outstanding portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as United Spirits Limited (USL).

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest manufacturing footprints in alcobev with 36 facilities across India. It manufactures, sells and distributes Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India, bringing together global expertise and local pride to deliver innovative, world-class products and experiences to consumers. With a strong focus on driving a positive impact on society, Diageo India has been working on collective action to improve livelihoods, championing Grain to Glass sustainability, responsible consumption and nurturing the alcobev ecosystem, to contribute to India's growth agenda.

For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665090/Navjot_Singh_WC_India_Winner_2025.jpg

