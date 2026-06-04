Did HMD Finally Get the Maths Right? How the Vibe 2 5G Became One of India's Most Sought-After Budget Phones

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 4: India's smartphone market is unforgiving.Over the past decade, numerous brands have entered the country with ambitious plans, only to struggle against aggressive competition from established players. For HMD, the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones and its own growing portfolio of devices, finding the right formula has often proved challenging.

The launch of the HMD Vibe 2 5G, however, may represent a significant turning point.

A Flipkart unique product, the smartphone sold out in under an hour during its first sale, signalling strong consumer interest and raising an important question: Has HMD finally got the maths right?

The answer may lie in understanding what today's budget smartphone buyer truly wants.

Rather than focusing on a single standout feature, the HMD Vibe 2 5G attempts to address several key consumer priorities simultaneously. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6000mAh battery, one of the largest in its segment, helping address battery anxiety that remains a major concern for Indian users.

Performance has also become increasingly important in the budget category. Consumers expect devices to handle multitasking, content consumption, gaming and everyday productivity without lag. The HMD Vibe 2 5G combines a modern 5G-ready processor with optimised CPU and GPU performance, helping deliver a smoother user experience than traditionally expected at this price point.

The addition of Sarvam AI further strengthens the device's appeal. While AI features have largely been associated with premium smartphones, HMD is attempting to bring practical AI experiences to a wider audience. Regional language support and voice-led interactions could prove particularly relevant in a market as linguistically diverse as India.

Camera quality remains another critical purchase driver. The device's 50MP camera system is designed to cater to social-media-first consumers who increasingly rely on smartphones as their primary content creation tool.

Perhaps most importantly, HMD appears to have achieved the right balance between features and affordability. Industry observers often describe the ₹10,000-₹15,000 segment as the most fiercely contested battleground in India's smartphone market. Success requires delivering meaningful upgrades without pushing prices beyond the reach of value-conscious consumers.

The rapid sellout of the HMD Vibe 2 5G suggests the company may have found that balance.

While a single successful sale does not guarantee long-term market leadership, it does indicate that consumers are responding positively to the combination of battery endurance, AI capabilities, camera performance and everyday usability.

For HMD, the Vibe 2 5G could represent more than just a successful product launch. It may be evidence that the company has finally aligned its strategy with the evolving expectations of India's budget smartphone buyer.

If early demand is any indication, HMD may have found the formula it has been searching for all along.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)