Digital Doctor Clinic Unveils India's Largest Rural Healthcare Expansion Roadmap; Launches National Operations Policy and Rural Healthcare Training Mission

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27: In a major strategic move to redefine rural healthcare delivery, state government MoU project Digital Doctor Clinic (DDC), a pioneering tech-enabled healthcare initiative, today announced the implementation of its comprehensive 'National Operations & Compliance Policy 2026'. Spearheaded by its parent company, Obdu Digital Health Care Private Limited, this landmark policy lays down a robust operational framework designed to scale digital medical infrastructure, elevate service quality, and bridge the healthcare divide in India's underserved regions.

- Visionary Growth: Obdu Digital Health Care Pvt.Ltd. deploys 'National Operations & Compliance Policy 2026' to scale tech-driven medical infrastructure across rural and remote areas in India.

- Unprecedented Incentives: Top-performing franchise partners to be elevated as elite corporate allies, receiving state-of-the-art pathology setups, advanced diagnostics, and priority territory expansion rights.

- Strict Accountability: Zero-tolerance approach instituted against compliance violations, data misuse, and malicious misinformation, backed by rigorous legal enforcement.

The company emphasized that this aggressive nationwide expansion is built upon two non-negotiable pillars: delivering extraordinary corporate support to high-performing ecosystem partners and maintaining an uncompromising stance on organizational discipline to safeguard patient trust.

Empowering Rural Youth via the 'Rural Health Worker Training Program'

Aligned with its vision for a digitally integrated healthcare future, DDC is set to roll out its highly anticipated 'Rural Health Worker Training Program. Designed to foster healthcare entrepreneurship and generate sustainable employment opportunities at the grassroots level, this initiative will provide selected rural youth and community health workers with intensive, hands-on technical training. The curriculum specifically focuses on:

- Proficiently managing digital OPDs and tele-consultation workflows.

- Operating advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted diagnostic tools for primary screenings.

- Executing modern Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) and clinical pathology techniques.

- Implementing secure and standardized Digital Health Records management.

- Navigating the central government's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) architectures.

- Facilitating seamless, timely referral and support management for critical patients.

Company leadership strongly believes these trained health workers will serve as vital conduits in bridging the medical practitioner shortage and technological gap across rural India.

Unprecedented Upgrades and Ecosystem Support for High Performers

DDC has radically elevated its rewards and recognition paradigm for its franchise network. Partners who rigorously adhere to medical protocols, maintain high Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and deliver transparent patient care will be transitioned from standard commercial associates to designated "Champions of Healthcare Transformation."

To accelerate their growth, the management has committed to deploying a massive corporate support infrastructure. Top-performing centers will be equipped with fully funded, advanced Physiotherapy wings and Complete Pathology Labs. Backed by cutting-edge diagnostic machinery that has already been procured and is slated for immediate dispatch, these centers will perform critical tests including:

Comprehensive Diagnostic Suite: CBC, LFT, KFT, Blood Sugar, HbA1c, Lipid Profile, Thyroid Profile, Dengue, Malaria Antigen Test, Typhoid, Chikungunya, CRP, ESR, Serum Creatinine, Urea, Uric Acid, HBsAg (Hepatitis-B), Anti-HCV (Hepatitis-C), HIV Screening, Urine Routine & Microscopy, Urine Culture, and ECG.

This suite of advanced tests will enable the early detection of severe conditions--such as anemia, dengue, viral and bacterial infections, liver and kidney diseases, diabetes, thyroid disorders, cardiovascular anomalies, urinary tract infections (UTIs), elevated uric acid, Hepatitis, and HIV--saving thousands of lives through timely medical intervention. Furthermore, these top-tier centers will receive absolute territory priority for future expansions, optimized financial incentives, and aggressive localized marketing support driven by the corporate team.

Zero Tolerance on Misinformation and Non-Compliance

While DDC actively fosters growth, it has taken a stringent stance on network compliance and institutional integrity. The updated guidelines make adherence to brand protocols and regulatory mandates absolute and legally binding for all authorized centers.

The company issued a decisive directive stating that any current or former representative, employee, or affiliated party who willfully breaches contractual terms, misuses confidential corporate data, or orchestrates malicious campaigns on social media, digital platforms, or press outlets to defame the organization will face immediate and rigorous legal prosecution under prevailing Indian laws. DDC clarified that while legitimate grievances and constructive feedback will always be processed through its official internal resolution channels, deliberate misinformation aimed at disrupting the ecosystem or compromising patient trust will be legally dismantled with zero leniency.

Corporate Governance Statement:

Our ultimate objective is not merely expanding center counts, but building an ironclad, tech-driven, and patient-centric healthcare network that every Indian village can trust implicitly. In tandem with our landmark government partnerships and national vision, we stand firmly behind the partners who serve patients with absolute integrity. We will invest heavily to scale their operations to new heights. Conversely, those who attempt to bypass compliance or damage our collective mission through malicious disinformation will be met with the full force of legal and contractual remedies.

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