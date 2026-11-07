Dimension NXG Launches OJAS Forward Deployed Engineering to Take Hospital AI From Pilot to Patient, Six Months Ahead of India's Data Protection Deadline

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Dimension NXG (DNXG), the Mumbai-based deep-tech company behind AjnaLens, today announced the launch of OJAS Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE), a new division that places engineering teams directly inside hospitals, health systems and government health programmes to take clinical AI from pilot to everyday use.

The division begins operations with multiple engineers based in Mumbai, and will serve hospitals in India, United States and the Gulf region.

The launch comes a year after the Government of India notified the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules on 13 November 2025, which require organisations to be fully compliant by 13 May 2027. For hospitals, which hold some of the country's most sensitive personal data, the deadline adds a pressing question to every AI project: where does patient data go, and who controls it?

OJAS FDE is built around that question. Instead of sending patient data to an outside cloud, OJAS engineers deploy the AI inside the hospital's own infrastructure, behind its firewall and under its own access controls, with every action logged for the hospital's compliance team.

The move also reflects a global shift in how healthcare AI reaches patients. In recent months, several of the world's largest technology and health companies have begun hiring forward-deployed engineers specifically for healthcare, as health systems find that making AI work in daily care needs engineers who understand clinical workflows and hospital systems, not just the models, Becker's Hospital Review reported.

What the division will do

OJAS FDE teams work on-site with clinicians, IT and compliance teams. They deploy OJAS's specialist clinical AI models, including clinical documentation, dermatology and metabolic health, as well as custom AI workflows built for each institution. The AI connects to the hospital's existing information systems, every output is reviewed by the hospital's own clinicians, and nothing is added to a patient record without a doctor's approval. Engagements start with a focused deployment in one department and expand as results are proven.

"Most hospitals don't struggle to find good AI. They struggle to make it work inside their own walls, with their own data, systems and people," said Pankaj Raut, Co-founder and CEO, Dimension NXG. "With India's data protection deadline about six months away, hospitals can't afford AI projects that stall at legal and IT review. Our engineers go to the hospital's servers, sit with its clinicians, and stay until the AI is part of everyday care.

OJAS has been developed with practising clinicians, including a clinical collaboration with dermatologists at AIIMS, New Delhi, and has published peer-reviewed research in 2026 on AI clinical documentation in Indian healthcare.

OJAS Forward Deployed Engineering engagements are available from today to hospitals, health systems and government health programmes in India and the Gulf region. More information is available at ojaslife.ai.

About OJAS

OJAS is the clinical AI platform of Dimension NXG. It builds specialist AI models and workflows for healthcare, covering clinical documentation, dermatology, metabolic health, OB-GYN and more, and deploys them in ways that keep patient data within the institution. Learn more at ojaslife.ai.

About Dimension NXG

Dimension NXG Pvt Ltd (DNXG) is a Mumbai-based deep-technology company founded in 2014 and known for AjnaLens. Born out of IIT Bombay, it has built extended-reality solutions for India's defence sector and enterprises, won a CES Innovation Award in 2023, and received strategic investment from Lenskart. Through OJAS, it builds clinical AI and wearable health technology.

Media contact: hello@ojaslife.ai

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