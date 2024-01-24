Dipender Bhamrah Joins MoneeFlo as Co-Founder and Chief Product & Technology Officer to fuel technological advancements and strategic expansion

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 24: MoneeFlo, a distinguished RBI-licensed Full Fledged Money Changer (FFMC) that has specialised in forex services since 2016, is excited to announce the appointment of Dipender Bhamrah as its Co-founder and Chief Product and Technology Officer.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone for MoneeFlo as it continues to invest in its people and bring aboard proven leaders who can help the firm navigate its next phase of growth and scale. The firm plans to rapidly expand its presence in the realms of outward LRS remittances, forex cards, and currencies, across Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, and key tier-2 cities in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, focusing on cross-border payments, including those for educational purposes.

Dipender Bhamrah brings a wealth of experience and innovation from the technology sector, especially in areas of blockchain, payments, and customer experience platforms. Prior to MoneeFlo, Dipender was at Airtel Digital, where he steered the development of technology platforms to enhance customer service processes. Before Airtel, Dipender led the blockchain initiatives for Jio leading a technology team of technology architects and over 30 engineers, helping Jio build a successful and scalable, microservices-based blockchain platform.

In his new role at MoneeFlo, Dipender will be spearheading product strategy and technology enablement across people, policy, and processes. His expertise in building operationally efficient and scalable technology platforms will be pivotal in strengthening MoneeFlo's position as an emerging leader in international remittances and forex services.

Ashok Vohra, Co-founder and CBO at MoneeFlo, expressed enthusiasm on the new appointment: "Dipender's extensive background in product and technology, especially in the fast-evolving fintech space, aligns perfectly with MoneeFlo's vision of enhancing cross-border payments for educational purposes."

Ankush Mittal, Co-founder and COO at MoneeFlo, added: "His innovative approach and proven track record in leading tech-driven transformations will be instrumental in our journey towards becoming a leading name in remittances and forex services, especially for students paying university fees abroad. We are delighted to have Dipender join our team and look forward to the new heights we will reach with his expertise."

Dipender Bhamrah said, "Joining MoneeFlo is a thrilling new chapter in my career. The company has already established a strong foothold in the forex market, particularly in the student remittance sector. I am eager to leverage my experience in customer-centric technology and building platforms with advanced technologies such as blockchain to further enhance MoneeFlo's product offerings and customer experience, in order to simplify student payments and cross-border transactions for studying abroad. Together, we aim to innovate and deliver superior experiences that cater to the evolving needs of our customers, especially in the realm of cross-border educational payments."

Dipender's appointment reflects MoneeFlo's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology and innovation in its quest to provide best-in-class remittance and forex services experiences, with a special focus on cross-border payments and student payments for studying abroad. His leadership is expected to drive significant growth and reinforce MoneeFlo's position in the market.

MoneeFlo is a leading forex services and remittances company offering a range of services including international LRS remittances, forex cards, foreign currencies, and visa services. Licensed by the RBI as a Full Fledged Money Changer (FFMC), MoneeFlo has a robust physical presence in Delhi and Rajasthan, and is a rising player in student remittances in Punjab, specialising in cross-border payments for university fees and study-abroad programmes. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, MoneeFlo is poised to redefine the forex services landscape. (https://www.moneeflo.com)

"MoneeFlo is a brand name of Trafex India Pvt. Ltd."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)