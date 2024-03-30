Discover the Charms of Uzbekistan with First Direct Flight Launch from Mumbai to Tashkent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: Exciting news for travellers seeking new and enriching experiences: Uzbekistan Airways JSC is thrilled to announce the launch of flights from Mumbai to Uzbekistan, commencing on April 2, 2024. With a frequency of twice a week, the first flight will be flagged off by Sardor Rustambaev, Hon'ble Ambassador in the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, New Delhi and Vijay Kalantri, Honorary Consul of Republic of Uzbekistan. Reaching Tashkent, a fast-growing business hub and the gateway to ancient tourist destinations like Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva etc from the heart of India viz, Mumbai or Bollywood will now be a matter of 3 hours via these non-stop flights.

These flights open up a gateway to one of the most captivating destinations in Central Asia. Uzbekistan, often described as the most fascinating country you've never been to, beckons with its rich history, stunning architecture, and warm hospitality. Despite being a lesser-known holiday spot, Uzbekistan boasts an abundance of treasures waiting to be explored. These flights will also ease access for people of Uzbekistan to the film capital of India where life is colorful, hectic and dynamic. Guests of any age will not get bored in the Indian metropolis: there are ancient monuments, unique nature, developed infrastructure, and plenty of opportunities for entertainment.

"The allure of Uzbekistan lies in its blend of ancient Silk Road wonders and Soviet-era legacies. Travelers can immerse themselves in the country's enchanting atmosphere boasting a tapestry of architectural marvels including glittering minarets, intricate mosaics, and majestic domes," says Sardor Rustambaev.

The growing trade and commerce between the 2 countries has spurred the need for a direct flight from Mumbai to Tashkent and back and will also encourage tourists to savor the unique fusion of classical Russian architecture alongside remnants of Soviet-era constructions. Visitors can witness the juxtaposition of 12th-century mosques with imposing structures, providing a fascinating insight into the country's historical narrative. Uzbekistan's appeal also lies in its tranquillity offering travellers the rare opportunity to explore ancient wonders in peace.

"One cannot overlook Uzbekistan's vibrant markets, where centuries-old traditions come to life through exquisite handicrafts, ceramics, and textiles. From intricate needlework to vibrant silk cloth, these markets offer a treasure trove of souvenirs for travellers to cherish," said Vijay Kalantri, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Moreover, Uzbekistan prides itself on its safety and hospitality, making it an ideal destination for solo and female travellers. With low crime rates and a welcoming atmosphere, visitors can navigate the country with ease and immerse themselves in its dynamic culture.

As the inaugural flights from Mumbai take-off, travellers are invited to embark on a journey of discovery and adventure in Uzbekistan. With its rich tapestry of history, culture, and hospitality, Uzbekistan promises an unforgettable experience for those willing to explore its hidden gems. For group bookings and inquiries, please contact on Tel: +911141506400/402/403/405 or log onto the website https://www.uzairways.com/en

