Disha Publication Launches 'Wisdom Series' to Introduce Indian Spiritual Thought to Young Learners

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 6: Disha Publication, one of India's leading educational publishers, has announced the launch of its Wisdom Series, a collection of books designed to introduce young learners to the core ideas of Indian philosophy and scriptur

The launch is part of a broader vision to reach 1 crore households across India with learning material that supports not only academic development but also the building of character, clarity, and purpose among students. At a time when education is largely driven by performance and outcomes, the series attempts to bring attention back to the role of values and perspective in shaping how students think and make decisions.

Commenting on the launch, Avinash Agarwal, Director, Disha Publication, said, "Over the years, we have seen that students are increasingly well-prepared academically, but often lack a sense of direction when it comes to applying that knowledge. Through the Wisdom Series, the idea is to bring timeless insights from Indian texts into a format that young readers can relate to. Whether it is the Ramayana, the Bhagavad Gita, or the Upanishads, these are not just stories from the past, but frameworks that help build clarity, resilience, and a stronger sense of purpose in today's context."

The Disha Wisdom Series includes titles such as Ramayana for Young Minds, Bhagavad Gita: The Story Way, Vedas & Upanishads for Children, and Disha Mahabharata for Young Minds, each available in both English and Hindi. The books reinterpret classical narratives through storytelling and practical insights, making complex philosophical ideas easier to understand and apply for younger audiences.

The series focuses on themes such as discipline, courage, clarity of thought, and inner strength, presenting them in a way that connects with the everyday experiences of students. The intent is to help learners engage with these ideas early, allowing them to carry these perspectives forward as they navigate both academic challenges and life decisions.

The launch also builds on Disha Publication's recent expansion into focused learning series such as the Shortcuts Series for JEE aspirants, which was designed to improve speed and accuracy in exam performance. Together, these initiatives reflect a broader approach that combines academic preparation with long-term development.

With a catalogue of over 800 titles across school and competitive exam segments, Disha Publication continues to strengthen its portfolio of student-focused resources aligned with evolving learning needs. The Wisdom Series marks a step towards integrating traditional knowledge with modern education in a way that is both accessible and relevant.

About Disha Publication

Founded in 2003, Disha Publication is a leading educational publisher focused on exam preparation for school and competitive examinations. The company offers over 800 titles across JEE, NEET, UPSC, and school education, developed in collaboration with educators and subject experts to align with evolving exam patterns and student needs.

Disha's books are used by millions of students across India and are known for their exam-focused approach, combining conceptual clarity with practice-driven formats such as previous years' questions, structured revision tools, and exam-oriented problem-solving methods.

For more information, please visit: https://dishapublication.com/

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