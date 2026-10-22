Distribution Utility Meet (DUM 2026) to Bring Together India's 40+ Power Distribution Utilities in Jaipur on 27-28 October 2026

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 22: India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) will organize the 10th edition of the Distribution Utility Meet (DUM 2026), India's flagship annual conference and exhibition for the power distribution sector, on 27-28 October 2026 at Jaipur, Rajasthan. The milestone edition is being held in partnership with all three Rajasthan DISCOMs, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL), Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JdVVNL) and Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL) as Host Utilities. DUM 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Power, NITI Aayog, Energy Department of Rajasthan Government, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and All India DISCOMs Association (AIDA). Power Foundation of India (PFI) is the Knowledge Partner, Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited (RRECL) is the RE Partner and Pelocal is the Powered by Partner.

Since its first edition in Bengaluru in 2017, DUM has been held in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, and Lucknow, with two digital editions in 2020 and 2021. The 9th edition in Mumbai in November 2025 drew over 600 participants, including senior officers from 45 DISCOMs. The 10th edition comes to Rajasthan, one of India's leading renewable energy states, making Jaipur a fitting venue for discussions on integrating renewables, storage and new large loads into distribution grid. DUM 2026 is expected to bring together over 500 participants, including senior officials from 40+ DISCOMs across India and 100+ speakers, including senior utility leaders, regulators, policymakers, researchers and technology providers.

Honorable Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma is expected to inaugurate DUM 2026 along with Honorable Minister of State for Energy, Shri Heera Lal Nagar on 27th October 2026 at The Lalit, Jaipur.

Announcing the event, Shri Reji Kumar Pillai, President, ISGF, said: "DUM has grown over ten editions into the one platform where India's DISCOM leaders assemble together and learn from each other's successes. As distribution utilities move from turnaround to transformation, with smart meters, distributed renewables, storage and new large loads such as AI data centres and EVs, that peer learning matters more than ever. We are delighted to bring the 10th edition to Rajasthan with all three state DISCOMs as host utilities."

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, The Tata Power Company Limited, Noida Power Company Limited and Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited join DUM 2026 as Co-Host Utilities. Oracle, Enspar and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) are the Thematic Session Partners, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is the Exchange Partner and Wirepas is the Delegate Bag Partner. WorkOnGrid, Eaton, Reformtech Co., Ltd., REConnect Energy, Radius Synergies Pvt. Ltd. and Stelmec Limited joined as Technology Innovation Partners. Power Foundation of India (PFI) is the Knowledge Partner, RRECL is the RE Partner and Pelocal is the Powered by Partner.

The DUM 2026 exhibition will showcase technologies and solutions for the distribution sector. The exhibitors include Power Foundation of India, JVVNL, The Tata Power Company Limited, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, Brodersen Systems Pvt. Ltd., Taurus Powertronics, BENTEC, REConnect Energy, Oracle, Yitran Technologies, WorkOnGrid, Eaton, Reformtech Co., Ltd., RMC India, Enspar Sustainability Pvt. Ltd., Kimbal, Madhav Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Elektrolites, Phoenix Contact, Radius Synergies Pvt. Ltd., Stelmec Limited, Deliverain Research & Solutions, Future Grid, SM Systems, RRECL, Pelocal, and Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited.

Over two days, DUM 2026 will hold seven thematic sessions on the most pressing challenges and opportunities for DISCOMs:

1. DISCOMs Financial Transformation and Capital Market Readiness

2. Scaling Digital Intelligence and Advanced Smart Meter Data Analytics

3. Role of RE in Managing New and Emerging Loads and Ensuring Supply Reliability and Power Quality

4. Flexibility Solutions for Distribution Networks and CEA Standards for Solar PV and BESS

5. Climate Resilience and Securing the Physical Assets of DISCOMs

6. India Energy Stack (IES), Data Exchange Framework, Cyber Security and Data Privacy for the Digital Grids

7. BESS Applications in Power Distribution - Select Case Studies

Discussions will cover capital market instruments such as green and sustainability-linked bonds for DISCOMs, moving smart meter analytics from pilots to population scale, grid readiness for AI data centres and EV charging, grid-forming inverters for BESS, demand flexibility and time-of-day tariffs, climate-resilient network design, and DISCOM readiness for the India Energy Stack and the CEA (Cyber Security in Power Sector) Regulations, 2026.

DUM is a closed-door forum for power distribution utilities, with participation by invitation for DISCOMs, government and regulatory representatives. The meet provides a unique platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among the DISCOM community, technology providers and policymakers. DUM 2026 reaffirms India's commitment to grid modernization, digitalization and the transition toward a Net Zero power sector, and to the principle that utilities grow stronger by learning from each other's experiences.

For more information, visit www.dumindia.in

About India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF): India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) is a Think-Tank of global repute on Smart Energy, Electric Mobility and Smart Cities. ISGF, established as a Public Private Partnership initiative of Government of India in 2011, is spearheading the mission to accelerate electric grid modernization and energy transition in India. ISGF is registered as a Not-for-Profit Society under Indian Societies Act. The main objectives of ISGF are to conduct research and studies on evolving technologies related to clean energy, energy efficiency, electric mobility, energy transition and electric grid modernization relevant in the Indian context through case studies, pilot demonstrations, cost- benefit analysis and other ancillary activities. ISGF also brings together experts from policy, regulation, academia, and industry to formulate and support enabling policies, standards, and regulations. ISGF's multidisciplinary team works closely with policymakers, regulators, utilities, academia, and industry leaders to shape enabling frameworks and standards. Website: www.indiasmartgrid.org

About Distribution Utility Meet (DUM): DUM is ISGF's annual conference and exhibition for India's power distribution utilities. It brings together senior DISCOM leaders, the Ministry of Power, MNRE, CERC and SERCs, state energy departments, international utility experts, research institutions and industry to share experience, evaluate new technologies and business models, address the challenges of managing millions of distributed energy resources, and propose regulatory and policy interventions for DISCOM sustainability. Website: www.dumindia.in

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