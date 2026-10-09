Divine Solitaires Partners with Olocker to Offer Free Jewellery Insurance to Customers

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: A diamond is rarely just a diamond. It's the ring held onto through a proposal remembered a hundred times over, the pendant passed from a mother to a daughter, the gift bought with months of saving for an anniversary that mattered. That same piece, worn out into the world, is also vulnerable to a moment no one plans for, a chain snatched off a crowded street, a home broken into, a robbery that turns a cherished possession into a painful memory. It is with this understanding that Divine Solitaires, India's leading loose solitaire brand focused exclusively on natural diamond jewellery, and Olocker, India's first dedicated jewellery insurance platform, have come together, not to launch a new product, but to extend a promise that Divine Solitaires made to its customers nearly 15 years ago, long before jewellery insurance was common in the industry.

Under this association, Olocker is Divine Solitaires' insurance partner for jewellery protection, and Divine Solitaires customers receive jewellery insurance through Olocker, entirely free of charge, covering loss due to snatching, housebreaking, and robbery. There is no fine print to negotiate and no premium to pay, just a quiet assurance that the piece someone worked hard for, saved for, or was gifted with love, won't be lost to circumstances beyond their control.

Divine Solitaires has been offering this protection to its customers for nearly 15 years, making it one of the earliest brands in the industry to recognise jewellery insurance as an important part of the customer experience. The association with Olocker builds on that long-standing commitment, bringing a specialist jewellery insurance partner into a practice the brand has followed for years.

For Divine Solitaires, this is simply an extension of a philosophy the brand has held since its founding in 2006. It was the first in the industry to offer customer jewellery insurance, at a time when few brands saw protection as part of the purchase experience. Known across India for the exceptional quality and precision cut of its diamonds, including its signature Hearts & Arrows craftsmanship, the brand has built its reputation not just on brilliance, but on fairness, with a nationwide transparent pricing policy that assures every customer true value for money. Its recent association with Olocker as its premium and preferred insurance partner is a natural next step in that legacy, bringing specialist expertise to a commitment the brand pioneered.

Olocker, for its part, is India's first and only company dedicated and specialised exclusively in jewellery insurance services, a focus that has made it the preferred partner of choice for jewellery brands nationwide seeking a superior, secure experience for jewellers and buyers alike. Having already brought peace of mind to over 2 million jewellery buyers across 28 states in partnership with leading general insurance companies, Olocker shares Divine Solitaires' conviction that protection should feel like care, not a transaction.

"For us, jewellery insurance has never been about simply offering another benefit to customers. We started doing this nearly 15 years ago because we understood that a diamond becomes a part of someone's everyday life once they take it home, and we wanted to make sure that commitment continued beyond the purchase. Olocker brings specialist expertise to something we have believed in for a long time, and together, we can offer our customers that reassurance in a more secure and meaningful way," said Jignesh Mehta, Managing Director, Divine Solitaires.

"Divine Solitaires was protecting its customers this way long before it was common practice, and we're proud they've chosen us as their premium and preferred insurance partner to carry that legacy forward," said Milind Shethia, Founder and CMO, Olocker. "It's this kind of trust that has helped us become the partner of choice for jewellery brands across the country looking to offer their customers a truly superior, secure experience."

For the many buyers who walk into a Divine Solitaires partner store, often to mark a proposal, a wedding, or a milestone waited years for, this cover means one less fear to carry once that diamond becomes part of their daily life. It reflects a shared conviction between the two companies, that looking after a customer doesn't end when the sale does, and that true care means standing beside them against the risks they actually face.

About Divine Solitaires:

Divine Solitaires is India's most trusted brand of solitaires diamonds and pioneer in the industry that introduced curated best quality diamonds, guaranteed by a Quality Guarantee Certificate and available with Nationwide Standard and Transparent Pricing. Available at 200+ partner jewelers across the 100+ cities in India, Divine has revolutionized solitaire retail experience. With more than 3000 designs and many unique collections Divine Solitaires offers the largest range of choices to customers and creates real asset value for their investment. Divine is committed to bring rare and precious natural diamonds of unmatched quality to its customers always.

About Olocker

Olocker is India's first and only company dedicated and specialised exclusively in jewellery insurance services, operated in partnership with leading general insurance companies. With a nationwide retail network spanning 28 states, Olocker has become the preferred insurance partner of choice for jewellery brands across India, protecting buyers against losses arising from snatching, housebreaking and robbery, enabling jewellers to offer their customers a superior, secure buying experience.

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