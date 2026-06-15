Divyansh Group to Invest INR 300 Crore in Hapur's First Mivan-Based High Rise Residential Project

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 15: Divyansh Group, a prominent real estate developer, has announced a major investment of INR 300 crore to launch a premium residential project in Hapur. This marks the company's entry into the city's real estate market with the introduction of a modern high-rise community featuring contemporary living spaces and top-tier amenities.

The project will be Hapur's first to utilize Mivan construction technology, known for enhancing structural quality, durability, and speeding up construction timelines. Positioned within the affordable luxury segment, the development will feature high-rise towers of G+27 floors, making it one of the tallest residential complexes in the city.

Located in a prime area of Hapur, the development will offer spacious 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments. The 3 BHK units will come in sizes of 1,880 sq ft and 2,065 sq ft, while the 4 BHK residences will span 2,435 sq ft, catering to homebuyers seeking larger, well-designed living spaces.

With growing demand for lifestyle-focused and spacious housing in emerging NCR markets, Hapur is gaining traction as a preferred destination for homebuyers looking beyond the core NCR cities. Enhanced infrastructure and connectivity are further driving interest in the area.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Chanderjeet Pathak, Chairman, Divyansh Group, said, "Hapur is transforming, with increasing demand for quality homes that combine modern construction standards and lifestyle amenities. Through this project, we aim to set a new standard for high-rise living in the city. The adoption of Mivan technology underscores our commitment to quality, timely delivery, and long-term value for residents."

Designed to meet the needs of aspirational homebuyers, the project blends larger living spaces with contemporary amenities, offering an enhanced lifestyle experience in a growing urban environment.

This high-rise residential venture and its advanced construction methods are poised to reshape Hapur's traditionally low-rise housing landscape. Additionally, the project will create employment opportunities during construction and contribute positively to the city's evolving urban infrastructure.

About Divyansh Group

Divyansh Group, founded in 2001, is a real estate development Company based in Delhi NCR that has built its presence over time in the region's residential housing space. The company has largely focused on group housing projects across areas like Ghaziabad, Noida and markets that have seen steady demand from actual homebuyers rather than just short term investors.

The company's core focus is on group housing developments, with equal attention to planning, design, and on-ground execution. All projects are designed with everyday comfort in mind - starting with functional planning and lighting to creating a sense of community within residential blocks.

So far, the company has delivered six residential projects and multiple stand alone buildings (Builder floors) in NCR. In terms of scale, it has completed over 5.7 million square feet of development, with another 4.4 million square feet currently under construction. Over the next Three years, Divyansh Group is expected to deliver more than 2200+ homes, adding roughly 44 lakh square feet to its overall portfolio.

The company works with a team of over 500+ people across construction, planning, and customer support. This has helped it manage execution more closely, which is often where real estate projects tend to face delays or coordination issues.

The company's buyer base today includes over 4,795 families who have taken possession, with another 2,211 homes currently under construction. Alongside local homebuyers, Divyansh Group has also seen steady interest from NRIs, particularly those viewing NCR as a long-term investment destination.

Divyansh Group has maintained a steady growth trajectory, recording around 25 to 30 percent year-on-year growth. Over the past three years, it has achieved a cumulative turnover of approximately ₹2000 crore, and is now working towards crossing ₹1000 crore in annual turnover, supported by its ongoing and upcoming developments.

What has worked in its favour is a fairly simple approach, focusing on timely delivery, practical layouts, and keeping communication with buyers clear. While it does adopt newer construction practices and some sustainability measures, the larger focus has remained on getting the basics right.

Looking ahead, the company has a few more projects lined up, with details likely to be shared once approvals are in place. For now, the priority is on completing its current projects and continuing to grow in a market that remains competitive and price sensitive.

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