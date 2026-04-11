DLF Mall of India Strengthens its Premium Portfolio with the Launch of TAG Heuer Boutique

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 10: DLF Mall of India, India's largest destination led retail mall, has further elevated its premium brand mix with the addition of globally renowned watchmaker TAG Heuer. Marking the brand's first franchise boutique in India, launched in partnership with Kapoor Watch Company, the opening reflects DLF's continued focus on building a future forward retail ecosystem and strengthening its positioning as a destination hub for premium and aspirational brands.

India's luxury and premium retail landscape continues to witness strong momentum, driven by rising affluence, accelerated premiumisation and a clear shift towards aspiration led consumption. Categories such as fine watchmaking are emerging as key growth drivers, with consumers increasingly seeking brands that represent legacy, craftsmanship and innovation, complemented by immersive and experience led retail formats. The introduction of TAG Heuer at DLF Mall of India aligns with these evolving consumer trends, further elevating the mall's curated product mix and strengthening its standing as a go to destination for all its patrons.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail, said "At DLF Malls, our focus is on continuously evolving our retail mix to stay ahead of consumer aspirations and global trends. The introduction of TAG Heuer at DLF Mall of India further strengthens our premium portfolio, while adding greater depth to our watch and accessories category. As we continue to refine our brand and product mix, our aim is to create a destination that offers not just leading global brands, but a differentiated and future ready retail experience for our consumers."

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Mr. Prateik Kapoor, Director of Kapoor Watch Company said "Our long-standing partnership with TAG Heuer has been built on a shared commitment to bringing world-class watchmaking to discerning consumers in India. We are proud to further strengthen this association by launching TAG Heuer's first franchise boutique in India in partnership with the brand. Partnering with DLF Mall of India allows us to present TAG Heuer's iconic collections in a setting that reflects the brand's spirit of innovation and precision, while deepening our engagement with watch enthusiasts across the country. As India's luxury watch market continues to evolve, we look forward to building on this partnership and expanding our presence across key markets in the years ahead."

Marking the brand's expansion in India, Mr. Guillaume Boilot, Managing Director MEIAT - TAG Heuer from TAG Heuer added "This is a landmark moment for TAG Heuer. We are officially expanding our footprint in India with the opening of our first franchise boutique at DLF Mall of India. This market is central to our growth, and this new space allows us to connect directly with a new generation of luxury consumers that values both heritage and performance. We're excited to invite our community to this new boutique"

The TAG Heuer boutique spans approximately 517 sq. ft. and features a curated selection of the brand's iconic collections, including Carrera, Monaco, Aquaracer, Formula 1 and Link. Designed with a contemporary aesthetic, the space offers an elevated retail experience, bringing together innovation, design and Swiss watchmaking excellence for the Indian consumer.

Store Details:

TAG Heuer Boutique

DLF Mall of India, Noida

Floor: Ground Floor

Timings: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

About DLF Malls

India's organized retail landscape has evolved from transactional spaces into destination-led ecosystems where experience, aspiration and design define consumer engagement. At the forefront of this transformation, DLF Malls stands as a category-defining force, creating landmark destinations that seamlessly integrate luxury, premium retail, dining and culture under one curated vision, where experience, aspiration, and design converge.

With a strategically diversified presence across key urban markets, DLF Malls combines scale with precision, global luxury with homegrown excellence and commerce with community, consistently setting benchmarks for modern retail in India.

DLF Malls comprises 2 Luxury Properties, 6 Premium Properties and newly launched neighbourhood plazas across Delhi-NCR. DLF's Luxury Malls portfolio includes its two premier destinations, DLF Emporio - The first and finest luxury destination in the country designed as a name synonymous with luxury offering a unique shopping experience where the accent is on exclusivity, space and aesthetics, where Indian fashion designers and International Luxury Brands are showcased under one elegant roof; and the award-winning "The Chanakya" - India's most uniquely curated luxury destination providing discerning luxury-enthusiasts options across international and homegrown brands offering fashion, lifestyle, gourmet dining and entertainment.

The Premium Malls portfolio includes DLF Mall of India - India's first & largest destination mall that has delectable dining options and energizing entertainment arenas, while housing over 400 international and domestic fashion and lifestyle brands, making it a delightful, holistic experience for all; DLF Promenade - The fashion-forward mall of Delhi-NCR with 150+ brand stores catering to thousands of discerning shoppers with a unique mix of leading international and Indian fashion, entertainment and dining options; DLF Avenue, Saket - the mall houses125+ fashion and indie fashion brands along with a great shopping and cultural experiences, coupled with a one-of-its-kind curated F & B hub known as COMMONS, where 'Food is Fashion'; DLF CyberHub, the iconic ultimate social hangout & epicentre of more than 85+ F & B, retail & entertainment brand stores along with a jam-packed calendar of events throughout the year.

In its ever-expanding endeavours, DLF Malls has introduced an upcoming new concept - Plazas. Positioned as upscale and premium neighbourhood destination catering to the daily needs and requirements of audiences residing in the country's most prominent catchments, Plazas provide an unparalleled level of quality, convenience and ease. DLF Midtown Plaza in Moti Nagar, Delhi is now operational which will be soon followed by DLF Summit Plaza in DLF5, Gurugram.

DLF Malls will also be entering the Goa market with DLF Promenade Goa, set to open soon this year, a premium, multi-levelled mall spanning 700,000 square feet at the heart of Goa, Panjim.

Introducing Retail in Office Spaces, Horizon Plaza at DLF5 - is a world of the finest cuisines & unmatched ambience with a host of F & B outlets & lifestyle retail stores. Furthermore, 2 new office retail spaces were also introduced in the form of The Hub at DLF Cyber City Chennai, and DLF Cyber Park in Gurugram.

By consistently blending global excellence with homegrown innovation, DLF Malls continues to set the gold standard for modern retail in India.

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