DLF Promenade is all set to add sparkle to Everyone's festivities

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 8: Get ready for festive indulgence like nowhere else at DLF Promenade, the city's leading luxury lifestyle destination. The DLF shopping festival is an ode to the festival of lights, Diwali, which unites the entire country with its magnificence and splendor.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This year, DLF Promenade captures the true essence of the festival with the decor focusing on sustainability. DLF Promenade is excited to introduce you to 'The Tree of Life', a remarkable installation symbolizing sustainability and the enduring spark of life. This innovative feature, intricately adorned with recycled wires, conveys messages of sustainability, unity, and enlightenment.

The idea behind creating this structure is to highlight the importance of sustainability and positivity. The modern world struggles with issues like air pollution and climate change; it should be a goal to make Diwali as sustainable and ecologically friendly as possible. As this festival marks new beginnings, DLF Promenade works towards creating a more sustainable future by focusing on reducing waste and rebuilding a more positive tomorrow.

Brimming with a lot of exciting offers and vouchers, DLF Promenade has launched the DLF Shopping Festival. The mall will reward shoppers with incredible prizes. The highest shopper will receive an OSIM uRegal Chair luxury massage chair worth Rs 300,000. The second highest shopper will win a modular home bar from Speedx Bars worth up to Rs 100,000. The third highest shopper will be awarded a Samsung S21 FE worth Rs 50,000, and the fourth highest shopper will get a Dyson Vacuum Cleaner worth Rs 40,000.

The highest shopper on Dhanteras will win a Tanishq gold coin worth Rs 50,000.

When you shop above Rs 5,000 you get products, vouchers, PVR movie tickets and so much more!

Indulge in a rewarding shopping experience with the most prominent brands, including acclaimed brands like Zara, Tanishq, Mellora, Mulmul, Fizzy Goblet, Satya Paul, S & N by Shantanu Nikhil and many more, along with many options to binge on food, gifts, and home decor. Brands like Pure Home + Living elevate and bring Indian techniques like block-printing and embroidery to the forefront in a contemporary fashion.

The food hub at DLF Promenade offers an assortment of unconventional flavours and dishes to end the shopping spree on a savory note. From the Pan Asian at Mamagoto to the delectable Indian cuisine at the Dhaba to the healthy delights at Andrea's and some Japanese delicacies from Kampai, DLF Promenade has it all covered for you. The experiential destination celebrates the auspicious festival of Diwali by treating shoppers to various gourmet dining experiences as well as opportunities to try an assortment of family meals and traditional delicacies.

To launch the festive campaign, DLF Promenade collaborated with Navneet Bajaj (Entrepreneur) and her husband, Randeep Bajaj (restaurateur) and their son, Nauraiz to showcase their top picks at the mall. They spent an enjoyable day shopping and choosing Diwali outfits from ZARA, S & N by Shantanu Nikhil, Forever New, United Colors of Benetton and many more. Lunch was an array of modern Japanese cuisine at Kampai followed by a movie at PVR.DLF Promenade offers an unparalleled retail mix combined with world-class dining, entertainment, and leisure attractions for the family.

So, come visit and create memories that will last a lifetime. It's the season for warmth and closeness with loved ones. Celebrate this festival of joy, peace, harmony, and goodwill with happiness and festivity wrapped perfectly at DLF Promenade.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269115/DLF_Tree_of_Life.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269116/DLF_Tree_of_Life.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)