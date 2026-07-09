Docstribe Raises Strategic Funding from ABGD Ventures to Accelerate Market Expansion Across the US and GCC

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 9: Docstribe, a leading AI-powered digital patient care journey and precision care coordination platform, today announced the successful closing of a strategic funding round led by ABGD Ventures. This investment will fuel Docstribe's market expansion strategy, with a primary focus on strengthening its presence across the United States and the United Arab Emirates, two of the world's most progressive and rapidly evolving healthcare markets.

This funding round represents a significant vote of confidence in Docstribe's vision to redefine how healthcare providers deliver care, through technology, precision, and a deep commitment to patient outcomes and enhancing business performance.

At its core, Docstribe is built on a simple but powerful belief that every patient deserves a personalised, data-driven care journey. The platform activates, engages, and monitors patients at every stage of their healthcare journey, empowering providers to move from reactive to proactive care delivery.

Backed by deep clinical expertise and powered by data-driven precision medicine, Docstribe delivers measurable improvements across three critical dimensions: clinical outcomes, revenue growth, and the overall patient experience across all service lines. By identifying high-risk patients early and strategically focusing outreach efforts, Docstribe enables healthcare systems to intervene at the right time, for the right patient, with the right care.

Docstribe's precision care coordination framework is not just a digital tool. It is a comprehensive clinical strategy that integrates seamlessly across service lines, enabling healthcare organisations to scale their impact without compromising on quality or personalisation.

"This investment from ABGD Ventures is a strong validation of what we have been building at Docstribe," said Akash Manu Srivastava, Co-Founder, Docstribe. "Our mission has always been to make precision care coordination accessible to healthcare systems that are committed to delivering better outcomes for their patients. With this funding, we are accelerating our entry into the US and UAE markets, both of which represent a tremendous opportunity to demonstrate the transformative potential of AI-powered patient care journeys."

"We are not just expanding geographically. We are deepening our commitment to every healthcare provider who chooses to partner with us. This funding will allow us to build stronger local partnerships, enhance our platform capabilities, and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in precision medicine."

"At ABGD Ventures, we look for innovative validated health technologies in India and unlock their value by scaling them in developed markets like GCC, US, EU and UK." said Sameer Dashputre, General Partner, ABGD Ventures. "The healthcare industry is at an inflection point, and platforms like Docstribe that combine AI, clinical intelligence, and a patient-first philosophy are the ones that will define the next era of care delivery. We are proud to back the Docstribe team as they take this vision to global markets."

The United States and the United Arab Emirates represent strategic priorities for Docstribe's next phase of growth. Both markets are characterised by a strong appetite for healthcare innovation and AI adoption, significant investment in digital health infrastructure, and a growing emphasis on value-based care models.

Docstribe's expansion into these markets will be supported by targeted go-to-market strategies, strategic alliances with leading healthcare providers, and a dedicated focus on demonstrating measurable clinical and financial impact for partner organisations.

With this funding, Docstribe will:

* Accelerate market entry across the US and UAE with dedicated on-ground teams

* Build and deepen partnerships with hospitals, health systems, and care networks

* Enhance platform capabilities to meet the specific needs of each market

About Docstribe

Docstribe is an AI-powered digital patient care journey and precision care coordination platform. Designed to activate, engage, and monitor patients, Docstribe leverages data-driven precision medicine to help healthcare providers identify high-risk patients, improve clinical outcomes, grow revenue, and elevate the patient experience across all service lines. Docstribe is committed to delivering precision care coordination backed by science, technology, and a relentless focus on patient outcomes.

For more information, visit www.Docstribe.com.

About ABGD Ventures

ABGD Ventures is a healthtech-focused venture capital fund investing in validated Indian health-tech startups and helping them scale into high-value international healthcare markets, including the US, UK, GCC, and EU. Founded by operators with prior experience scaling Indian health-tech companies into the US market, ABGD partners with founders on clinical validation, regulatory navigation, and go-to-market execution abroad.

Our Vision: One World, One Health

We invest in stage-agnostic healthtech ventures ready to scale globally, leveraging AI, big data, and novel technologies to advance clinical and non-clinical solutions. ABGD partners hands-on with founders, providing operational expertise, market access, and board-level guidance to drive sustainable impact and deliver outsized financial performance across international markets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)