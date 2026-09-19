Doctor-Led Hair Restoration and The Science Behind Hairline Design

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 19: A hair transplant may appear straightforward from the outside: hair is taken from one area and placed where it is needed. But behind a natural-looking result lies a far more intricate story, one shaped by hundreds of clinical and aesthetic decisions, made one graft at a time. For someone considering hair restoration, the obvious question is often, "How many grafts will I need?" But perhaps the more important question is, "Who is making the decisions that will shape my result?"

As hair restoration becomes increasingly accessible, the role of the doctor in the surgical journey is becoming an important consideration for patients. At Eugenix Hair Sciences, the answer is rooted in a doctor-led approach where medical expertise and surgical artistry come together at every critical stage of the transformation.

The journey begins with the patient, not a predetermined graft count. The lead surgeon evaluates the scalp, pattern of hair loss and donor area, while considering hair characteristics, facial proportions and how hair loss may progress over time. This assessment determines how the available donor hair can be used thoughtfully. Then comes the Planning & Designing session, the point where science meets the surgeon's eye. A natural hairline cannot simply be replicated from a template. Its position, irregularity, density and direction have to complement the individual face. At Eugenix, the surgeon personally draws the hairline and creates the recipient slits, determining the angle, depth, density and direction of each incision.

This is where the artistry of surgery comes into play. Every graft has a place, every angle has a purpose and every transition contributes to the final picture.

The process then moves to extraction and implantation. The team at Eugenix performs Direct Hair Transplantation (DHT), closely integrating both stages so that each graft is implanted within minutes of extraction, keeping its out-of-body time under 30 minutes. Extraction is performed by the doctor, assisted by other doctors, senior surgical assistants and nurses, while implantation is carried out by senior surgical assistants under the guidance and supervision of the lead surgeon.

For Eugenix, technology and teamwork support the process, but the surgeon brings together the science, precision and artistry that turns individual grafts into a natural-looking result.

Because hair restoration is not simply about moving hair. It is about knowing where every graft belongs, understanding why it belongs there, and having the clinical expertise and artistic judgement to make it look as natural as possible.

About Eugenix Hair Sciences

Eugenix Hair Sciences is one of India's leading hair transplant clinic chains, with centres in Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar, and an upcoming centre in Bengaluru. Founded by Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal, both alumni of AIIMS, New Delhi and Fellows of the ISHRS, Eugenix has performed more than 20,000 procedures over 15 years for patients from across the world. The clinic's signature Direct Hair Transplantation (DHT) technique was introduced through peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery in 2013, indexed on PubMed. The Eugenix Gurugram centre is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), Certificate No. DE-2026-0004.

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