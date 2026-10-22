Domicil Sleep Charts 50-Store India Expansion as Premium Mattress and Sleep-Solutions Segment Gains Ground

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 21: Domicil Sleep, the premium German-engineered sleep and wellness brand from HTL International, is targeting around 50 experience stores across India over the next three years, as it looks to strengthen its presence in the country's growing premium mattress and sleep-solutions segment.

The brand, which currently has experience stores in Bengaluru and Chennai, plans to expand across major metros and Tier-I cities through a predominantly franchise-led retail model, complemented by company-owned and company-operated stores. The expansion will mark a significant scale-up of Domicil Sleep's physical presence in India as it looks to establish the brand across key consumption markets.

India's mattress market is currently estimated at around US$3 billion, with the category expected to grow at approximately 8-9% annually over the next three to five years. Within this, the premium mattress and sleep-solutions segment is estimated to account for around 20% of the market, supported by rising consumer interest in better sleep, comfort and overall lifestyle.

Domicil Sleep believes the category is still at an early stage of evolution, with significant scope to educate consumers and shift perceptions of sleep beyond a mere mattress purchase towards a more holistic part of everyday wellbeing. As wellness becomes a larger part of lifestyle choices, the company sees an opportunity to drive greater awareness while addressing a gap in India's organised retail landscape, where the premium segment remains relatively underdeveloped between mass-market offerings and luxury propositions. This creates room for a differentiated retail proposition built around the broader bedroom experience, bringing together comfort, design and lifestyle.

"India's sleep category is at an interesting inflection point, with consumers becoming increasingly conscious of how the quality of their sleep influences their overall lifestyle. But the category continues to be approached largely through the lens of the mattress. At Domicil Sleep, we see an opportunity to broaden that perspective by bringing together the mattress, bed, pillow, recliner and other elements of the bedroom as part of one integrated sleep solution. We are currently the only brand in this category approaching sleep as a complete solution rather than as a single-product purchase," said Manoj Nair, Country Head - India, Middle East & Africa, HTL Group.

This proposition is reflected in Domicil Sleep's experience-store format. Its Bengaluru and Chennai outlets bring together premium mattresses with upholstered beds, ergonomic pillows, bedroom recliners and lounge furniture, allowing consumers to explore these products within a complete bedroom setting rather than as standalone purchases.

The format is also beginning to generate a favourable consumer response, with the company seeing enquiries around the differentiation of its mattress technologies and the overall retail experience. Domicil Sleep has also observed an increase in referral-led customers, indicating growing interest in its proposition among consumers who have experienced the products firsthand.

Beyond its current portfolio, Domicil Sleep will continue to explore new products, comfort technologies and innovations as consumer expectations around sleep evolve. The company sees the next phase of the category being shaped by increasingly discerning consumers seeking greater personalisation, comfort and functionality, and aims to bring its German engineering and heritage to this evolving market through products designed around the changing needs of Indian consumers.

Visit: https://domicilindia.com/

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