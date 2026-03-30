Don't Let Holiday Spending Get in the Way of Protecting Your Vehicle

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 30: The holiday season often brings financial reflection. Recent surveys indicate that 68% of Indians are actively seeking ways to optimise their spending. This holiday period presents an opportunity to reassess essential expenses, particularly in crucial areas like car insurance.

"Smart financial planning isn't about cutting corners -- it's about making informed choices that protect your assets and budget," - Mallikarjun Mallannavar, Chief Claims Officer at Royal Sundaram

Royal Sundaram understands that quality protection shouldn't strain your finances. Their comprehensive car insurance solutions are crafted to provide options for customising your insurance based on your needs without compromising your budget. You can rely on Royal Sundaram's extensive network of 8000+ authorised garages nationwide.

The cornerstone of the insurance philosophy lies in flexible customisation. Whether seeking basic mandatory coverage or comprehensive protection, the plans adapt to your unique needs. The zero depreciation cover proves valuable, ensuring you receive appropriate claim amounts without depreciation deductions. Engine protection and roadside assistance enhance your vehicle's security, while the return-to-invoice coverage offers additional peace of mind.

The No Claim Bonus program offers discounts up to 50%, acknowledging and encouraging responsible vehicle operation. Royal Sundaram's claim servicing records have been impeccable year on year, which is a testament to how Royal Sundaram prioritises and assists its customers when required.

"We've witnessed a significant shift in how consumers approach insurance. The focus has moved from mere cost-cutting to value optimisation," - Mallikarjun Mallannavar, Chief Claims Officer at Royal Sundaram

Royal Sundaram's digital infrastructure transforms the insurance experience into a seamless journey. The intuitive premium calculator provides instant quotes, while the online portal offers real-time claim tracking and document access. This digital-first approach enhances convenience and translates to additional savings through reduced processing costs.

Recent industry analysis shows motor insurance premiums rising by 3.9% annually, making strategic coverage selection increasingly crucial. Royal Sundaram addresses this challenge by offering customisable policies and hassle-free claims processing, providing protection and predictability in your financial planning.

By choosing Royal Sundaram, you're not just selecting an insurance provider but partnering with a financially committed to balancing comprehensive protection with budget consciousness. The dedicated support team is ready to guide you through coverage options, ensuring your choice aligns perfectly with your vehicle protection needs and financial goals. Let Royal Sundaram's comprehensive insurance policies help you maintain your financial stability and vehicle security.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)