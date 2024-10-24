Dorby- India's Leading Surface Decor Brand, Launches Surface Matters-04 Catalogue

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: Dorby, India's Leading Surface Decor Brand, yesterday unveiled its latest catalogue, Surface Matters-04, featuring industry-redefining designs that are set to make a lasting impact this season.

This collection is the culmination of eight months of continuous brainstorming and collaboration between our in-house design and branding teams, as well as three of our associated agencies.

One of the highlights of Surface Matters-04 is the introduction of a highly innovative range of textured laminates, available in 1.25mm thickness. These laminates are designed to replicate the natural beauty of wood and lumber. Creating such deep, realistic textures was a challenge, but thanks to the exceptional work of our technical team, we've achieved a perfect balance between design and authenticity.

Building on the success of our previous volume, where we saw a significant demand for synchronized designs, we are pleased to introduce five new synchronized patterns in this edition.

Our exploration of global design trends has revealed a strong interest in abstract patterns, dyed veneers, stone textures, and monochrome tones. We have made sure to incorporate these trends throughout the range, creating a balanced and fresh collection that maintains interest from start to finish.

Dorby, established in 2017 as a subsidiary of parent company Asiatic Group, is India's leading surface decor brand, dedicated to transforming creative ideas into reality with its mantra: "Design with Dorby." The brand's journey began in 1991 with the inception of the Asiatic Group, initially focused on timber trading. By the dawn of the new millennium in 2000, the organization had evolved into a versatile entity specializing in wood-based panel products. In 2006, Asiatic Group entered the retail sector, quickly earning a pioneering reputation. Headquartered in Mumbai, Dorby caters to a diverse clientele across various industries and consumer segments. The brand's 10-acre manufacturing facility in Gandhidham, Gujarat, has an impressive annual production capacity of over 3.6 million laminates. Dorby is renowned for its innovative, high-quality products that feature exceptional designs and unique properties such as anti-bacterial, anti-fingerprint, and scratch resistance. Inspired by evolving design trends in India and global influences through digitalization and international trade fairs, Dorby is committed to sustainability and quality. The brand holds prestigious certifications including ISI, ISO, CE, Indian Green Building, and European Standard. Realty+ Architecture & Design Fest 2024 awarded Dorby the 'Furnishing Product of the Year' for its project 'Design with Dorby', reaffirming the brand's commitment to delivering outstanding design solutions.

