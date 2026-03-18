Dosti Realty launches 56-storey residential tower 'Dosti 604' in Wagle Estate

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Dosti Realty Ltd. has announced the launch of Dosti 604, a landmark residential development designed to reflect the evolving character of Wagle Estate and its emergence as a mixed-use urban hub. Spread across approximately 2.5 acres, Dosti 604 rises as one of the tallest residential towers in Wagle Estate, with 56 habitable floors reaching nearly 170 metres. The tower is designed by acclaimed architect Hafeez Contractor and features three residential wings supported by seven podium levels.

Positioned within Thane's expanding commercial ecosystem, the project has been envisioned as a contemporary residential address offering panoramic views of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, while integrating modern architectural design with lifestyle-focused planning. The arrival experience begins with a landscaped entry deck that incorporates sculpture installations, seating zones, a skating rink, a cricket pitch and a Miyawaki forest designed to introduce pockets of greenery within the urban setting.

The development features more than 25 lifestyle amenities distributed across multiple levels of the tower. The podium leisure deck brings together a wide range of recreational and wellness facilities including lap and infinity-edge swimming pools, a kids' pool, jacuzzi, party lawn and alfresco deck. Indoor lifestyle spaces include a health club, fitness centre, business centre, conference rooms and a banquet hall, reflecting the needs of modern urban professionals who increasingly blend work, leisure and social interaction within their residential environments.

At the upper levels, an elevated sky deck offers panoramic leisure experiences with amenities such as a sky gym, sunset lounge, stargazing corner, yoga lawn, outdoor cinema lounge, meditation pods and viewing decks overlooking the surrounding cityscape. The rooftop also features a pickleball court, among the highest in India, adding a distinctive sporting highlight to the skyline experience.

Strategically located within Wagle Estate, the project benefits from proximity to major arterial roads including LBS Marg, the Eastern Express Highway and Ghodbunder Road, while remaining approximately ten minutes from Thane railway station. Connectivity is expected to strengthen further with the upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 4 and the proposed Thane Ring Metro, with a station planned near Wagle Circle, just a minute from the development.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Deepak Goradia, Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty, said: "Mumbai's biggest real estate transformations rarely happen overnight. Areas like Lower Parel, Bandra-Kurla Complex, and Powai evolved from mills, marshland, and overlooked suburbs into thriving urban hubs following a familiar pattern where jobs arrive first, infrastructure follows, and homes come later. Today, Wagle Estate appears to be at a similar turning point, transforming from an industrial zone into a growing business district and driving rising demand for homes close to workplaces.

Dosti Realty has often been at the forefront of such transformations from Dosti Acres at Antop Hill, to Dosti Planet North in Shil-Thane, Dosti West County in Balkum, and Dosti Greater Thane in Kalher pioneering residential communities in emerging micro-markets that later evolved into sought-after neighbourhoods."

Mr Anuj Goradia, Director, Dosti Realty, added, "Mumbai's urban growth has always followed a recognisable pattern where commercial activity drives residential demand in the surrounding areas. Wagle Estate is currently undergoing one of the most significant transitions within Thane's urban landscape. With Dosti 604, our objective is to introduce a residential address that complements this evolution by offering connectivity, thoughtful design and a lifestyle environment suited to the needs of today's urban professionals."

Sustainability has also been integrated into the project's planning, with environmentally conscious features including solar-powered common areas, rainwater harvesting systems, groundwater recharge mechanisms and efficient waste management infrastructure. Landscaped open spaces and shaded walkways have been incorporated within the master plan to enhance everyday living while supporting eco-sensitive urban development. With its proximity to major corporate parks, reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities and retail destinations, Dosti 604 aims to address the growing demand for premium residential options within Thane's expanding business district.

As Wagle Estate continues its evolution into a dynamic mixed-use neighbourhood often referred to as the "BKC of Thane", developments such as Dosti 604 reflect the broader shift towards integrated urban living where work, connectivity and lifestyle coexist within a single ecosystem.

With this launch, Dosti Realty continues its long-standing approach of identifying emerging micro-markets and shaping them through thoughtfully planned residential developments. As Wagle Estate's transformation gathers pace, Dosti 604 marks another step in the developer's vision of creating future-ready communities that combine connectivity, design excellence and long-term value within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

MahaRERA No. PR1330002502719

https://maharera.maharashtra.gov.in

About Dosti Realty

For over four decades, Dosti Realty has been a symbol of trust and excellence in real estate, transforming both locations and lives. Driven by a deep understanding of evolving customer needs, we have delivered 17 mn. sq. ft. across 143+ properties, shaping over 23,500 residences into homes where families thrive. Guided by our ethos, 'Friends for Life', we focus on thoughtful design, timeless architecture, and a seamless home-buying experience from regular construction updates to exceptional post-possession support. Through years of listening, learning, and innovating to meet the aspirations of homebuyers, we build more than just structures; we create spaces that foster connection, harmony, and a true sense of belonging. With over 21 mn sq. ft. of upcoming developments across Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, including residences, schools, commercial spaces, retail, and IT parks, we remain committed to trust, transparency, quality, and timely delivery, building brighter futures and nurturing communities for generations to come.

Visit: www.dostirealty.com

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