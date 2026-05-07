Dot & Key Upgrades Its Sunscreen Portfolio with New-Age Photostable UV Filters for Superior, Long-Lasting Protection

NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 7: Dot & Key, India's science-backed skincare brand known for its effective yet enjoyable formulations, announces a significant upgrade to its sunscreen portfolio with a next-generation, photostable UV filter system. This innovation powers its best-selling sunscreens, Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++, Strawberry Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++, and Dragon Fruit Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++, delivering enhanced broad-spectrum protection that stays stable even under prolonged sun exposure.

At the heart of this upgrade is a carefully selected blend of four advanced UV filters, DHHB (Uvinul A Plus), EHT (Uvinul T 150), Tinosorb S, and Tinosorb M, known globally for their high efficacy and photostability. Unlike traditional filters that may degrade when exposed to sunlight, these new-age filters remain stable, ensuring consistent and reliable sun protection throughout the day.

The upgraded formulations are in-vivo tested for SPF 50+, reinforcing their ability to protect against UVB rays responsible for sunburn, while the PA++++ rating confirms the highest level of UVA protection to help prevent tanning, pigmentation, and premature skin ageing. Together, this advanced filter system offers true broad-spectrum defense, shielding skin effectively from both UVA and UVB damage.

Staying true to the brand's philosophy of making skincare both effective and delightful, the upgraded sunscreens retain their signature water-light texture, a fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula that leaves no white cast and wears comfortably even in heat and humidity. The sensorial experience remains unchanged, ensuring consumers continue to enjoy the same lightweight feel they love, now with even stronger sun protection.

"At Dot & Key, we're constantly evolving with science to deliver skincare that feels as good as it performs to our consumers. This next-generation, photostable UV filter system allows our sunscreens to provide more consistent, long-lasting protection in real-world conditions. By combining advanced global filters with improved formulations, we've enhanced both product efficacy and the overall user experience- making daily sun protection more reliable, comfortable, and effortless," Suyash Saraf, Co-founder, Dot & Key.

With this upgrade, Dot & Key reinforces its commitment to combining cutting-edge science with consumer-first formulations - delivering sunscreens that not only protect better but also feel better on the skin.

About Dot & Key

Dot & Key is an Indian skincare brand focused on creating effective, everyday solutions that blend science-backed formulations with thoughtfully chosen ingredients. Founded in 2018 by Anisha and Suyash Saraf, the brand was built to address specific skincare concerns relevant to Indian lifestyles, including sun exposure, pollution, and active routines.

Known for its approachable, purposeful products, Dot & Key offers a wide range of skincare essentials across sun care, hydration, barrier repair, and targeted treatments. The brand places strong emphasis on sensorial textures, ease of use, and formulations that encourage consistent skincare habits. Dot & Key products are cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, sulphates, or phthalates, making skincare both effective and enjoyable for modern consumers.

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