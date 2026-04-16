Dotup Achieves 100 percent Success in ICANN ASP Ahead of 2026 New gTLD Round - Saves Over USD 1 Million for Applicants

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 16: In a significant development ahead of ICANN's highly anticipated 2026 new gTLD application round, domain industry consultant Venkatesh Venkatasubramanian has achieved a 100% success rate in the Applicant Support Program (ASP), with all four applicants he advised receiving approval.

The ASP, designed to support eligible applicants with financial assistance, reduces the standard ICANN evaluation fee from $227,000 to approximately $54,000. Through these approvals, Venkatesh has helped his clients collectively save over $1 million in application fees -- a substantial advantage in a process known for its high cost and complexity.

"This wasn't about luck or timing," said Venkatesh Venkatasubramanian, Principal Consultant at Dotup's NewgTLDprogram.com and the force behind NewgTLDProgram.com. "The ASP has very specific eligibility, financial, and narrative requirements. Getting all four applications approved required precise positioning across every section."

The milestone comes at a critical time, as organizations worldwide prepare to Apply for New gTLD when the ICANN application window opens on April 30, 2026. Industry experts expect strong participation, particularly from brands seeking to secure their own ".brand" domain extensions.

NewgTLDProgram.com has emerged as a focused platform for applicants looking for a New gTLD consultant with hands-on experience navigating ICANN's evaluation process. Unlike general advisory services, the platform concentrates exclusively on new gTLD strategy, application preparation, and regulatory alignment.

Venkatesh, widely regarded as a leading new gTLD advisor, is currently working with 14 prospective applicants and has set a target of supporting at least 50 applications in the upcoming round. His advisory spans both DotBrand applicants and entities exploring generic or community-based TLD opportunities.

"ASP success is often misunderstood," he added. "Many applicants assume it's purely financial eligibility. In reality, ICANN evaluates the credibility of the applicant, the purpose of the TLD, and the long-term sustainability of the operation. That's where most applications fall short."

Beyond application preparation, NewgTLDProgram.com offers a structured suite of services under its ICANN New gTLD Application support framework. These include detailed risk assessment reports to evaluate string contention and objection exposure, second-opinion reviews for applicants working with multiple advisors, and objection filing services for organizations seeking to challenge competing or infringing applications during the evaluation process.

The firm's positioning reflects a broader shift in how applicants approach the program. With the last new gTLD round conducted in 2012, the 2026 window represents a rare opportunity to secure long-term digital infrastructure.

"Applying for a new gTLD is not just a branding exercise," Venkatesh said. "It's about owning a piece of the internet's root. The ASP results demonstrate what's possible when the application is approached with the right level of detail and strategy."

As the application window approaches, early successes such as these are likely to influence how prospective applicants evaluate their chances -- and the level of expertise required to navigate the process successfully.

For More Information:

Contact Dotup's NewgTLDprogram.com

We help investors, companies and brands apply for a New Generic Top Level Domains in the upcoming ICANN New gTLD Program 2026.

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