Dr. Basant Goel Honored with UN Global Excellence Award for Contributions to Healthcare and Philanthropy

New Delhi [India], November 29: On November 27, 2024, Dr. Basant Goel was honored as the Guest of Honor at the United Nations Global Excellence Award in Dubai, where he also received a Doctorate from the United States of America International University (Honoris Causa) for his remarkable contributions to healthcare and philanthropy. With academic accomplishments that include a Bachelor of Pharmacy, a Ph.D. in Diabetes, and a Doctorate in Health Science from esteemed U.S. institutions, Dr. Goel's dedication to improving lives continues to earn widespread recognition.

His humanitarian work first gained global attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning him recognition from the World Book of Records (London). On July 6, 2024, his leadership in organizing blood donation drives led to a Guinness World Record for the most blood donations in a single camp, ensuring 200 units of blood are provided daily across India. For this achievement, the President of India awarded him the title "Blood Man of India" and hosted him at the President's House for four days. The International Book of Honour (England) further acknowledged his efforts on October 26, 2024.

Dr. Goel's global reputation has been further solidified through awards like the 'Bharat Kirtimaan' Award from the British Parliament, recommended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his appointment as Global Ambassador of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre for the U.S.A., U.K., and India, announced during King Charles III's birthday celebration on November 14, 2024. His tireless commitment to healthcare and philanthropy, combined with his visionary leadership, continues to inspire transformative change and strengthen cultural and international ties.

