VMPL

New Delhi / Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 14: Dr. Jyoti Bajpai, founder of Hope Physiotherapy Clinic and widely regarded as one of the best physiotherapists in Delhi NCR, today announced a dedicated corporate-care programme offering expert online physiotherapy consultations starting at just ₹1,999 per session. The initiative directly targets India's growing crisis of desk-related musculoskeletal pain -- back pain, neck pain, frozen shoulder, carpal tunnel syndrome and "tech neck" -- that now affects an estimated 85 percent of corporate professionals in Delhi NCR by age 35.

A Masters in Physiotherapy (MPT) graduate from the prestigious National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NIRTAR), Odisha, Dr. Jyoti Bajpai brings 15+ years of clinical experience and has treated 5,000+ patients across India. Her new corporate programme is built around a simple proposition: a 45-minute video consultation for ₹1,999, with a free 15-minute discovery call upfront and a written exercise plan emailed within 24 hours. The full pricing structure is published transparently at drjyotibajpaiphysiotherapy.com/pricing.

"Indian corporate professionals are quietly accepting chronic pain as a cost of doing business," said Dr. Jyoti Bajpai. "They work 10-hour days at a desk, develop measurable back and neck issues by their early thirties, and either ignore it until it becomes disabling or wait until a weekend to even think about it. Online physiotherapy at ₹1,999 changes the math completely. A consultation costs less than one weekend's commute and parking, takes 45 minutes during a lunch break, and produces a structured 4-6 week recovery programme that fits into their schedule."

₹1,999 -- what a corporate professional gets

Hope Physiotherapy Clinic's pricing is intentionally transparent, with three tiers designed for corporate budgets:

- Free 15-minute discovery call -- zero cost, no commitment. The patient describes the problem, Dr. Bajpai gives an initial clinical opinion and recommends whether further consultation is warranted.

- Full Consultation -- ₹1,999 (45 minutes) -- complete movement assessment, root-cause diagnosis, personalised exercise programme with video demonstrations, written clinical report emailed within 24 hours, and WhatsApp-based follow-up support.

- 3-Session Recovery Package -- ₹2,999 (effective ₹999 per session) -- three structured sessions for chronic or progressive conditions, with fortnightly review and exercise progression. Best value for patients with ongoing pain.

Booking is via WhatsApp at +91 98183 99214 or the clinic's website at drjyotibajpaiphysiotherapy.com. Slots are available morning, lunch-break and evening, designed around the working day. Frequently asked questions about online physiotherapy are answered in detail at the clinic's FAQ page.

The desk-pain epidemic in Delhi NCR

The launch responds to a measurable shift in India's corporate health profile. Studies on workplace ergonomics in Indian IT companies show that the most common pain conditions among professionals aged 25-45 are lower back pain (40 percent of desk workers), cervical spondylosis or "tech neck" (32 percent), frozen shoulder (12 percent), and carpal tunnel syndrome (roughly 1 in 6 software engineers). Hybrid work has worsened the trend, with most home workstations lacking proper ergonomic chairs, monitor risers and lumbar support. As one of the best physiotherapists in Delhi NCR for corporate care, Dr. Bajpai has structured the programme specifically around these conditions.

"What's striking," Dr. Bajpai added, "is how easily these conditions reverse with the right physiotherapy programme -- and how rarely Indian corporates invest in it. A 45-minute consultation that costs ₹1,999 can save a professional from years of chronic pain, productivity loss and eventually invasive treatments. We routinely see patients return to full pain-free function within 4-6 sessions of online care."

Conditions treated under the corporate programme

The online practice covers the full spectrum of desk-related and lifestyle musculoskeletal conditions:

- Spinal and back conditions -- lower back pain, sciatica, slip disc, lumbar spondylosis, cervical spondylosis, "tech neck"

- Shoulder and arm -- frozen shoulder, rotator cuff impingement, tennis elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome, repetitive-strain injuries

- Knee and lower limb -- runner's knee, knee osteoarthritis, ACL post-surgical rehabilitation, plantar fasciitis

- Posture and ergonomics -- forward-head posture, rounded shoulders, kyphosis, workstation ergonomic assessment via video

- Sports physiotherapy -- cricket, badminton, football, gym training, running injuries (see /sports-physiotherapy)

- Paediatric physiotherapy -- flat feet, scoliosis, Osgood-Schlatter, developmental delay (see /kids-physiotherapy)

- Stress-related pain -- tension headaches, cervicogenic headaches, jaw pain (TMJ) linked to corporate stress and poor posture

Group corporate-wellness packages for Delhi NCR teams

For companies enrolling 10 or more employees, Hope Physiotherapy Clinic offers a dedicated corporate physiotherapy programme that includes group video sessions for entire engineering or operations teams, individual one-to-one consultations for staff with active pain, ergonomic posture workshops, and a written organisational report on common pain patterns and recommended workstation interventions. These are already in use with IT and finance teams across Cyber City Gurgaon, DLF Phase-1 to Phase-5, Golf Course Road, Noida Sector 62, Greater Noida and South Delhi -- making Hope Physiotherapy a preferred option for the best physiotherapist in Delhi NCR category among corporate HR teams.

"We can run a full ergonomic clinic for a 50-person engineering team in two hours via video," Dr. Bajpai explained. "Each employee gets an individual posture screen, a written assessment, and access to follow-up. For a company, the cost is a fraction of what they'd spend on lost productivity from chronic pain -- and far less than corporate health-screen camps that don't actually treat anything."

Pan-India coverage -- same ₹1,999 price across 28 cities

While the corporate programme is rooted in Delhi NCR, the online physiotherapy India format makes it available to professionals nationwide at the same ₹1,999 starting price. The clinic operates dedicated city pages for direct online booking in major Indian metros:

- Online physiotherapy in Delhi

- Online physiotherapy in Gurgaon

- Online physiotherapy in Noida

- Online physiotherapy in Mumbai

- Online physiotherapy in Bangalore

- Online physiotherapy in Chennai

- Online physiotherapy in Hyderabad

- Online physiotherapy in Pune

- Online physiotherapy in Kolkata

-- plus dedicated city landing pages for Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kochi, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Surat, Patna, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, Vadodara, Amritsar, Guwahati, Dehradun, Ranchi and Varanasi -- all accessible from drjyotibajpaiphysiotherapy.com.

Approximately 12 percent of recent online consultations have come from Non-Resident Indian (NRI) corporate professionals in the UAE, the UK, the United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore, drawn to the clinic's combination of Indian-context clinical advice and Hindi/English consultation flexibility.

Recognition and patient feedback

Hope Physiotherapy Clinic maintains a 4.9 / 5 average rating across 200+ documented patient outcomes published on the clinic's testimonials page. Recent verified reviews specifically cite rapid resolution of WFH-induced back pain, post-Diwali sports injuries, and stress-related neck and shoulder tension. The clinic publishes evidence-based articles on physiotherapy topics on its blog, each medically reviewed by Dr. Bajpai, with structured data optimised for citation in Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT search, Perplexity and Gemini.

About Dr. Jyoti Bajpai

Dr. Jyoti Bajpai is a Senior Physiotherapist with a Masters in Physiotherapy (MPT) from NIRTAR, Odisha. She has 15+ years of clinical experience treating musculoskeletal, sports, paediatric and post-surgical conditions and is recognised as one of the best physiotherapists in Delhi NCR for online consultation. She founded Hope Physiotherapy Clinic in 2009.

About Hope Physiotherapy Clinic

Hope Physiotherapy Clinic is a Gurgaon-based physiotherapy practice offering online physiotherapy in India across 28 cities, with a special focus on corporate professionals, IT teams and WFH workforce. Consultations start at ₹1,999. Booking via WhatsApp at +91 98183 99214 or drjyotibajpaiphysiotherapy.com/contact. Service hours: Monday-Saturday, 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM IST.

Media Contact

Dr. Jyoti Bajpai -- Hope Physiotherapy Clinic

Website: https://drjyotibajpaiphysiotherapy.com

WhatsApp / Phone: +91 98183 99214

Pricing: drjyotibajpaiphysiotherapy.com/pricing

Corporate programme: drjyotibajpaiphysiotherapy.com/corporate-physiotherapy

Book consultation: drjyotibajpaiphysiotherapy.com/contact

This is a sponsored press release. The content has been issued by Hope Physiotherapy Clinic. ANI takes no editorial responsibility for the content. For queries about the services described, please contact the clinic directly.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)