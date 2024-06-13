Dr Kapil Dua Announced as President of the Asian Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 13: Dr Kapil Dua, a pioneer in hair transplant surgery in India with over two decades of experience, has been announced as the President of the Asian Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons (AAHRS). The announcement was made at the 8th Annual Scientific Meeting and Surgical Workshop of AAHRS, held from June 6th to 9th in China.

Dr Dua, who previously served as President of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) in 2022-2023 and the Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons (AHRS) India in 2016-2017, is the only Indian hair transplant surgeon to have led national, global, and now Asian organizations in hair restoration. His presidency at AAHRS will focus on advancing educational initiatives, fostering innovative surgical techniques, and enhancing collaboration among professionals across Asia.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed as President of AAHRS. I look forward to contributing to the growth and excellence of hair restoration surgery throughout Asia," said Dr. Dua.

About Dr Kapil Dua:

Dr Kapil Dua, co-founder of AK Clinics, is a leading figure in hair transplant surgery in India. With over 20 years of expertise, he has significantly advanced the field through pioneering techniques and leadership roles in national, Asian, and international hair restoration organizations.

About the Asian Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons (AAHRS):

The AAHRS is dedicated to promoting the highest standards in hair restoration surgery across Asia. Through annual conferences, workshops, and educational programs, the association provides a platform for surgeons to exchange knowledge, refine skills, and collaborate on research to enhance patient care and outcomes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)