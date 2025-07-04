Dr. Kurian Ninan Receives International Author Excellence Award 2025 for His Transformative Book Serenity Within

SMPL

Dubai [UAE], July 4: At a grand literary celebration hosted by Wings Publication International on 22nd June 2025 at Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dr. Kurian Ninan received the International Author Excellence Award 2025 for his insightful and refreshingly honest book, Serenity Within: A Journey to Lasting Mental Peace. The event brought together global literary talent, recognizing voices that resonate with authenticity, impact, and emotional depth.

Dr. Ninan's self-help book combines science-backed insights with humor-infused storytelling, offering a refreshingly practical approach to finding mental peace in today's fast-paced world. Serenity Within breaks through the noise of generic wellness advice to offer practical strategies for quieting the mind without the pressure of perfection. With chapters that reflect on overthinking, self-care, mindfulness (minus the fluff), and surviving modern stressors with wit, the book has quickly become a relatable manual for anyone feeling overwhelmed, burnt out, or just plain exhausted.

In his address at the ceremony, Dr. Kurian Ninan spoke passionately on the subject, "Note on Mental Health", urging people to rethink their relationship with inner peace, not as a luxury for the few, but as a basic mental necessity for all. His talk struck a chord with the diverse audience, many of whom praised his ability to blend humour and heart with medical insight.

The International Author Excellence Awards, curated by Wings Publication International, is a prestigious global recognition honoring outstanding authors across genres. It celebrates creativity, impact, and storytelling brilliance, offering a platform to elevate voices worldwide. Held in Dubai, the award unites new and seasoned writers, promoting literature, inspiration, and global author branding. The jury included a distinguished panel of thought leaders and literary voices such as Dr. Kailash Pinjani, Dr. Deepak Parbat, Murali Sundaram and Manika Singh

The recognition of Dr. Kurian Ninan at the International Author Excellence Awards 2025 is a tribute not only to his literary talent but to his deep commitment to human well-being. Serenity Within offers more than just guidance--it offers companionship for those navigating mental chaos with quiet strength. In a world that often forgets to pause, Dr. Ninan's voice reminds us that peace is not a destination but a daily practice. His work continues to uplift, heal, and inspire, making him a beacon of calm in the noise of modern life.

