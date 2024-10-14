Dr Monica B. Sood Honoured with Global Excellence in Leadership Award at GELSA 2024, UK Parliament

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 14: Dr Monica B. Sood, the visionary CEO of Navjivan Group and Chairperson of the National Unity & Security Council in India, was recognized for her ground breaking efforts in advancing global Ayurvedic wellness at the prestigious Global Excellence in Leadership Summit & Awards (GELSA) 2024. Held at the UK Parliament, the event organized by the Movastacon Foundation brought together international leaders to discuss global relations, economic cooperation, and leadership in the 21st century. In a notable moment during the ceremony, Gareth Bacon, Member of the UK Parliament for Orpington, presented the Global Excellence in Leadership Award to Dr Monica B. Sood, celebrating her extraordinary contributions in making Ayurveda a globally acknowledged system of holistic health. The award highlighted her remarkable leadership in expanding Ayurvedic wellness across 40 countries through Navjivan Group, offering wellness solutions that have touched lives worldwide.

In her acceptance speech, Dr Sood expressed her deep gratitude, stating: "It is my honor to speak to you today about India's remarkable economic journey and our vision for a strong and prosperous relationship with the United Kingdom as we approach 2030. India is undergoing yet another phase of transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, and Ayurveda plays a crucial role in that transformation. Our ancient tradition has become a global beacon for holistic health and healing. I firmly believe that our collaboration with the UK can further extend Ayurveda's reach, bringing its benefits to millions worldwide." Dr Sood elaborated on India's rapid economic progress and highlighted Ayurveda's potential as a key element of India-UK healthcare collaboration by 2030, particularly with the National Health Service (NHS). She emphasized how integrating Ayurvedic solutions could offer holistic treatments, providing an alternative to traditional medical systems while easing the pressure on public healthcare.

She further outlined a visionary roadmap for the future of India-UK relations, which she believes will play a pivotal role in the global rise of both nations. According to Dr Sood, by 2030, this partnership should be strengthened through enhanced trade and investment, particularly in sectors such as technology, green energy, healthcare, and financial services. She also envisions a future where academic collaboration is a cornerstone of the relationship, with joint research initiatives and increased educational exchanges, fostering partnerships in emerging fields like artificial intelligence and healthcare innovation. By expanding cultural exchanges, both nations can continue to deepen mutual appreciation, ensuring that the connection between the UK and India goes beyond just economic and diplomatic ties. Dr Sood emphasized that the Indian diaspora in the UK plays a critical role in shaping this partnership and will continue to strengthen the bonds between the two nations.

Reflecting on the defense and security aspects of the relationship, Dr Sood highlighted the potential for greater cooperation between India and the UK in areas such as joint military exercises, technology sharing, and defence manufacturing, all of which would bolster global peace and stability. She also stressed the urgent need for collaboration in combating climate change, envisioning joint efforts in renewable energy and sustainability initiatives that could lead the way in addressing this global challenge.

In healthcare, Dr Sood underscored the importance of deeper cooperation between the two nations, particularly in healthcare research, vaccine development, and medical technology. She proposed that Ayurveda, India's ancient medical science, could offer significant benefits to the UK's healthcare system, especially through partnerships with the NHS that could help alleviate the pressure on conventional medical systems while promoting holistic health solutions.

Dr Sood's leadership in Ayurvedic wellness has been instrumental in its global recognition, with Navjivan Group's Ayurvedic solutions being adopted by diverse communities worldwide. Her tireless efforts in promoting Ayurveda at international forums have earned her recognition and accolades globally. Her work at the intersection of traditional medicine and modern healthcare systems, particularly through collaboration with global institutions, continues to be a driving force behind the growing influence of Ayurveda on the world stage.

Other notable awardees at GELSA 2024 included Ramesh Awasthi, Sumit Jalan, Joseph Borghese, Swathi Nadella, Martin Jair Gutierrez Gomez, Roberto Chavez, Vit Jedlicka, Narendra Kumar Bhati, and Dr Brian Reuben. GELSA 2024 celebrated leadership, collaboration, and excellence in global partnerships, with a special focus on enhancing India-UK relations, economic growth, and healthcare collaboration for a prosperous future.

