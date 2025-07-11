Dr. Que Parnell: A Monumental Leader Shaping the Future of Healthcare, Business, and Executive Leadership

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 11: In an era where leadership is often reduced to buzzwords and titles, Dr. Que Parnell rises as a true force--grounded in purpose, driven by impact, and committed to transformation. A licensed pharmacist, healthcare executive, and serial entrepreneur, her multi-faceted influence spans healthcare systems, corporate boardrooms, childcare, and leadership development.

Currently serving as the Director of Pharmacy Utilization Management, Dr. Que oversees multimillion-dollar programs ensuring patients receive safe, cost-effective therapies. Her expertise in pharmaceutical strategy and clinical outcomes has positioned her as a respected leader in health system innovation. In addition, she is the founder and CEO of Monumental Enterprises, LLC, which encompasses Monumental Kids Academy, a thriving early childhood education center, and Monumental Mentality, a leadership development firm offering executive coaching, keynotes, and strategy for organizational resilience.

In recognition of her exemplary leadership across both healthcare and entrepreneurial ecosystems, Dr. Que was recently named the Director of the Year in the Health & Wellness category by the prestigious Fluxx Awards 2025 held in Hong Kong on June 5th & 6th. The Fluxx Awards is a global platform honoring outstanding individuals who are reshaping industries with vision, innovation, and purpose. Dr. Que's honor reflects not just her operational excellence, but also her unmatched ability to fuse strategic leadership with community impact--an achievement rare in any field, let alone multiple ones.

At the core of her work lies a guiding principle: "Leadership is not a position--it's a posture." This mindset informs every endeavor, from the executive suite to the classroom. Her leadership model is built on empathy, accountability, and service. Through Monumental Mentality, Dr. Que addresses systemic gaps in modern leadership, offering frameworks tailored to today's evolving workforce needs. Her standout session on cross-generational leadership has become a vital resource for organizations grappling with workplace culture and retention challenges.

A Voice in Print: The Author Behind the Impact

As an author, Dr. Que has also cemented her role as a thought leader with Monumental M.O.D.E.: How to Unleash Your Potential and Conquer Your Goals. The book, which unpacks her signature leadership framework, serves as both a guide and a movement--empowering individuals to lead from a place of clarity and conviction.

The Vision Behind Monumental Mentality

With burnout, turnover, and generational disconnects plaguing organizations, Dr. Que saw an urgent need for fresh leadership development solutions. Through Monumental Mentality, she now delivers keynotes, workshops, and executive coaching sessions tailored to address core leadership pain points--such as workplace culture, effective delegation, and leading across generations.

Her flagship frameworks provide not only theoretical understanding, but also action-oriented strategies leaders can implement immediately. One signature offering, the "Cross-Generational Workforce" session, helps teams navigate the complex dynamics between Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z--transforming what is often seen as workplace friction into an opportunity for synergy.

"Executives are facing quiet pressures--driving results while trying to retain people, all while adjusting to shifting cultural norms," she says. "I equip them to lead with clarity, authenticity, and sustainability."

This hands-on, human-centered approach has earned her the trust of corporations, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations alike. Dr. Que is regularly sought after as a speaker and strategist who brings both empathy and excellence to every room she enters.

From Vision to Reality: The Wealth of Wisdom Conference

In 2024, Dr. Que launched the Wealth of Wisdom Leadership Conference, a first-of-its-kind gathering in South Carolina, bringing together powerhouse voices from across the country to equip emerging and established leaders with transformative tools. It also served as a platform to honor change agents, with the Monumental Leader Award and the Monumental Impact Award to notable recipients.

"The conference was more than an event--it was a movement," says Dr. Que. "We created a space where leaders could be both inspired and equipped. That's the energy I want to replicate in everything we do through Monumental Enterprises."

A Lifelong Learner and the Road Ahead

Dr. Que's educational foundation is as impressive as her portfolio. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology, a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD), and a Master of Business Administration (MBA)--a combination that underpins her unique ability to translate complex problems into actionable leadership solutions.

But perhaps more inspiring than her credentials is her character. As she continues to scale Monumental Enterprises, Dr. Que is focused on expanding both her impact and her reach. Plans include launching a national leadership academy, growing her mentorship network, and securing strategic partnerships with corporations looking to invest in cultural alignment, diversity in leadership, and holistic workforce development.

For those who encounter her work, whether through coaching, consulting, or community engagement, one thing is clear: Dr. Que is not simply chasing success-- she's building significance.

Her message is timeless, her impact measurable, and her momentum undeniable. In every role she plays--whether healthcare executive, entrepreneur, or mentor--Dr. Que lives up to her company's name: she is, indeed, monumental.

Through the lens of the Fluxx Awards, Dr. Que's achievements are not merely recognized--they are amplified. As Director of the Year, she not only leads with brilliance but builds with purpose. In every venture she touches, her impact is, without question, monumental.

