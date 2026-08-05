Dr Raju Desai Elected Plastindia Foundation President for 2026-28; Dharmendra Gandhi Named Vice President, Dr Sameer Joshi Hon. Treasurer

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 4: Plastindia Foundation, the apex body of the major associations, organizations and institutions connected with the plastics industry in India, is pleased to announce the election of Dr. Raju Desai as its President, Mr. Dharmendra Gandhi as Vice President and Dr Sameer Joshi as Hon. Treasurer for the term 2026-2028.

The announcement was made during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Foundation held on 30 July 2026 at the Plastindia Foundation office in Mumbai. The newly elected Managing Committee assumed office with immediate effect. Dr. Raju Desai succeeds Mr. Ravish Kamath, who successfully led the Foundation during the 2023-2026 term and played a significant role in strengthening the Foundation's initiatives and steering the successful organization of PLASTINDIA 2026.

A distinguished entrepreneur and one of the most respected names in the Indian plastics industry, Dr. Raju Desai is Chairman of the Jyoti Group and has over four decades of experience in plastics manufacturing, technology and industry development. He is currently the Vice President of Plastindia International University, Past President of the All India Plastics Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA), Chairman of the National Advisory Board of Plastivision India and has served Plastindia Foundation in various leadership roles, most recently as Vice President.

Accepting the responsibility, Dr. Raju Desai said:

"It is an honor & privilege to serve as President of Plastindia Foundation. The Indian plastics industry is entering a transformative phase driven by innovation, sustainability, circular economy initiatives and manufacturing excellence. Together with our Managing Committee, industry associations, government bodies and stakeholders, we will work towards strengthening India's position as a global plastics manufacturing hub while promoting responsible growth, technological advancement, skill development and sustainability."

Announcing the Leadership of Plastindia Foundation for the 2026-2028 Term. (L & R) - Dr Sameer Joshi Hon. Treasurer Plastindia Foundation, Centre Sitting - Dr Raju Desai President Plastindia Foundation, Mr Dharmendra Gandhi Vice President Plastindia Foundation, Mr Ravish Kamath- Imm. Past President Plastindia Foundation.

Mr. Dharmendra Gandhi, elected as Vice President, is Co-founder of the Mutual Group and an industry veteran with over four decades of experience. He has played a pioneering role in introducing advanced polymer processing technologies in India and has actively contributed to several industry bodies, including serving as President of the Organization of Plastic Processors of India (OPPI).

Speaking on his new responsibility, Mr. Dharmendra Gandhi said:

"Plastindia Foundation has always been the driving force behind the growth and global recognition of the Indian plastics industry. I look forward to working closely with Dr. Raju Desai and the entire Managing Committee to promote innovation, sustainability, industry collaboration and value creation for all stakeholders."

The Foundation also expressed its sincere appreciation to Mr. Ravish Kamath, the outgoing President, for his dedicated leadership and invaluable contribution during his tenure. Under his guidance, Plastindia Foundation successfully organized PLASTINDIA 2026, further reinforcing India's position on the global plastics map while promoting sustainability, innovation and international collaboration.

The Members of the Managing Committee for the term 2026-2028 are:

* President - Dr. Raju Desai

* Vice President - Mr. Dharmendra Gandhi

* Hon. Treasurer - Dr Sameer Joshi

* Immediate Past President - Mr. Ravish Kamath

* Members - Mr. Pradeep Rathod, Mr. Rakesh Shah, Mr. Amit Kumar Agarwal, Mr. Alok Tibrewala, Mr. Alpesh B. Patel, Mr. Ramesh Thummar, Mr. Hemant Minocha, Mr. Vikram Bhadauria, Mr. Jagat Killawala, Prof (Dr.) Shishir Sinha, Dr. Vishal Verma, Mr. Kamal P. Nanavaty, Mr. Sunil Jain

Plastindia Foundation congratulates the newly elected office bearers and Managing Committee members and looks forward to a dynamic new term dedicated to advancing the interests of the Indian plastics industry through innovation, sustainability, global partnerships and inclusive growth.

About Plastindia Foundation

Established in 1987, Plastindia Foundation is the apex body of the major associations, organizations and institutions connected with the plastics industry in India. The Foundation is committed to promoting the growth and sustainable development of the plastics sector through industry collaboration, technology adoption, skill development, policy advocacy and international engagement. It is the organizer of the internationally acclaimed PLASTINDIA Exhibition, one of the world's leading plastics exhibitions and conferences.

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