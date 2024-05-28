Dr. Rashmi Saluja conferred the International Buddha Peace Award by the Myanmar Embassy

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 28: Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises and Chairperson, GTTCI (Global Trade & Technology Council of India), was awarded the International Buddha Peace Award at the 'Mahasaddhammajotikadhaja' Title conferring Ceremony on Sunday, 26 May 2024. The ceremony that took place at the Myanmar Embassy in New Delhi was presided over by His Excellency Mr. Moe Kyaw Aung, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to India.

Dr Saluja was recognized for her contributions to promoting peace and global harmony. In her acceptance speech, Dr Saluja highlighted the urgent need for peace in today's world. She said, "In these challenging times, the need for peace is more critical than ever. India has always been at the forefront of promoting peace and harmony, both within the nation and globally. It is our collective responsibility to continue this legacy and work towards a more peaceful world."

The event featured distinguished guests such as Abhidhaza Maharaththa Guru, Agga Maha Pandita Dr Ashin Nyanissara, and Abhidhaza Maharaththa Guru, Dr Bhaddant Nyanesara, adding significant importance to the occasion. Over 150 Buddhist monks, followers, dignitaries from various embassies, and diplomats attended the ceremony.

This event reinforced the strong diplomatic ties between India and Myanmar and highlighted the shared commitment towards peace and understanding among nations. Religare Enterprises Ltd emphasized its ongoing dedication to supporting initiatives that promote peaceful coexistence. The company continues to provide platforms that highlight the shared responsibility of individuals, organizations, and nations in working towards global harmony.

About Religare Enterprises Limited:

Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), a Core Investment Company (CIC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is a diversified financial services company. REL offers an integrated suite of financial services through its underlying subsidiaries and operating entities, including loans to SMEs, Affordable Housing Finance, Health Insurance and Retail Banking. REL is listed on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India. The Religare Group (REL & subsidiaries) reaches over 1 million policyholders in insurance business, 1 million plus broking customers, more than 26,000 customers in MSME finance and over 10,000 customers in affordable housing finance. The Group employs more than 11,000 professionals servicing this diversified customer base with a presence in over 1,000 locations across India.

