Dr. Sangeeta Baid Launches Read, Reflect & Rise at Taj Connemara, Chennai

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13: Author Dr. Sangeeta Baid today launched her book Read, Reflect & Rise at a well-attended event held at the Ballroom, Taj Connemara, Chennai. The evening brought together family members, friends, professionals, readers, distinguished guests, and members of the media to celebrate the launch of a book focused on personal growth, self-awareness, and purposeful living.

The book was formally unveiled by the Chief Guests, Sri Daman Prakash Ji Rathore and Dr. Saranya Jaikumar, who congratulated Dr. Sangeeta Baid on her literary contribution and appreciated the book's focus on self-reflection, personal development, and value-based living.

The event featured the ceremonial unveiling of the book followed by an engaging session that celebrated the author's journey and accomplishments. One of the highlights of the evening was a special audience interaction segment moderated by the event anchor. Through a series of questions, family members, friends, and well-wishers of Dr. Sangeeta Baid shared personal anecdotes and insights about her journey, values, and dedication. Their heartfelt responses received warm appreciation and applause from the audience, offering a deeper glimpse into the person behind the author.

Unlike conventional self-help books, Read, Reflect & Rise combines inspiring stories with reflection exercises, journal prompts, quizzes, and practical challenges, encouraging readers to actively engage with the lessons and apply them in their daily lives. The book explores key values including belief, balance, bravery, compassion, communication, confidence, commitment, and personal responsibility.

Guests appreciated the book's practical approach and its ability to connect timeless life lessons with contemporary challenges. Many described it as a guide for individuals seeking greater clarity, resilience, and purpose in both their personal and professional lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sangeeta Baid said, "This book is an invitation to pause, reflect on our experiences, learn from them, and rise stronger. True transformation begins when we become willing to look within."

The evening concluded with a networking dinner and book-signing session, where guests interacted with the author, shared their feedback, and congratulated her on the successful launch.

Read, Reflect & Rise is now available for purchase on Amazon. Readers can order their copy at:

https://www.amazon.in/READ-REFLECT-RISE/dp/9369107630

About the Author

Dr. Sangeeta Baid is an author, speaker, and advocate of personal growth and conscious living. Through her work, she seeks to inspire individuals to embrace self-awareness, cultivate positive values, and lead more meaningful and fulfilling lives.

About the Book

Read, Reflect & Rise is a transformational book designed to help readers develop self-awareness and positive life values through stories, reflective exercises, and actionable insights. It aims to inspire meaningful personal growth by encouraging readers to read with intention, reflect with honesty, and rise with confidence.

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