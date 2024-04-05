Dr. Shalini Verma on a Lifoholic Voyage: Driving Green Education and Societal Transformation

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 5: In the heart of Motihari, Champaran, a district steeped in the legacy of Satyagraha, a new champion for change and progress has emerged. Dr. Shalini Verma, also known as 'Lifoholic Shalini,' is a professor with over 33 years of experience who is deeply passionate about green education and social transformation.

Dr. Verma's lifelong dedication to learning and education is evident in her impressive career. She has shared her knowledge and wisdom with students across the globe, from Ohio University in the United States to ISTAO in Ancona, Italy. Back in India, she has addressed the halls of prestigious institutions like TAPMI, Manipal; NMIMS, Mumbai; S.P. Jain School of Global Management, Dubai Campus and other major Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Her dedication to her students has prepared them not only for successful careers but also for impact leadership roles in their chosen sectors.

Beyond the realm of academia, Dr. Verma's zeal for societal upliftment shines brightly. Her commitment to social progress is exemplified by her 75th book published in 2022, a monumental contribution that celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - India's 75 years of independence.

As the Chief Innovation Officer of Aadya Green Gifting Pvt. Ltd. and the Chairperson of SAGE (Samvaw Academy for Green Education) managed by the SAMVAW Foundation, Dr. Verma is a leader in the green education movement. She is a strong advocate for the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is at the forefront of efforts to instill the principles of sustainability and environmental consciousness in younger generations.

Dr. Verma's brainchild, Mission GEM (Green Education Mission), brings the SDGs to life through a captivating series of 17 storybooks. Designed for pre-school and primary school children aged 4-8 years, each book focuses on a different SDG, making these complex concepts engaging and accessible for young minds. This innovative approach not only educates children but also inspires them to take action from an early age, fostering a new generation of environmentally responsible citizens who can build a more sustainable and equitable world.

Dr. Verma's humanitarian spirit extends to healthcare, where her pledge to donate her entire body to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) reflects a profound commitment to saving lives and advancing healthcare. This act of selflessness is a testament to her belief in making a meaningful, lasting impact beyond her lifetime.

Reflecting upon her journey, 'Lifoholic' Dr. Shalini Verma said, "With a generation that is so knowledgeable and engaged, I see a new kind of revolution brewing - a revolution of green consciousness. With Mission GEM, we're not just teaching kids about sustainability, we're empowering them to become lifelong environmental stewards. By nurturing a generation that understands and embraces the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, we can cultivate a future where progress meets responsibility. This is the kind of change that will truly make India, and the world, a more equitable and sustainable place - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', the theme of India's G20 Presidency Declaration".

Recognition of Dr. Verma's tireless efforts and contributions have made waves across the sea, with Chicago Open University, USA, bestowing upon her the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for her pioneering work in innovative communication, social entrepreneurship, and impact leadership. Her story is a true testament to the power of lifelong learning, dedication to social progress, and a passion for environmental stewardship. Beyond her captivating demeanour, her exemplary work serves as an inspiration for all who strive to make a positive difference in the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)