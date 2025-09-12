Dr. Suchitra and Geetika Saigal Announce 'What Your Doctor Wants You to Know' -- A Doctor-Led Book Series for Real-Life Decisions

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 12: At a time when misinformation outpaces medicine, India needs a doctor-led health-literacy standard people can trust. Conceived & co-authored by Dr. Suchitra and Geetika Saigal, and published by Beeja House, 'What Your Doctor Wants You to Know' is a first-of-its-kind, multi-specialty book series that puts the reader--not the textbook--at the center of medicine. Built to cut through viral half-truths and headline anxiety, the collection brings frontline doctors together with a co-authoring duo who translate complex science into calm, confident choices individuals and families can make today.

Dr. Suchitra--clinician, behavior-change mentor, and credibility bridge--anchors the clinical compass of the series, convening trusted peers and aligning every chapter with real-world practice, ethics, and outcomes.

Geetika Saigal--bestselling author and editorial architect--designs high-signal pages and narrative flow so specialist wisdom becomes usable, memorable guidance.

Together, they transform expert medicine into decisions that survive real life. "We turn expert medicine into everyday decisions--without the fear or the fluff," said Dr. Suchitra and Geetika in a joint statement.

The opening lineup features distinguished clinician-authors--Dr. Sudhir Pillai (Cardiology), Dr. Aruna Nathan (Lifestyle Medicine), Dr. Yashodhara Mhatre (IVF & Fertility), Dr. Sanjay Ahuja (Hematology/Blood), and Dr. Shilpa Adarkar (De-addiction)--with additional specialties to be announced, bringing their science and heart to readers worldwide.

Each book will be designed as an accessible companion: short chapters, smart visuals, and crisp answers to the questions people actually Google at 2 a.m.--but wish they could ask their own doctor. The goal is simple: close the gap between medical knowledge and daily life.

WHY THIS SERIES, WHY NOW

Between miracle fixes, viral medical reels, and AI answers that can be confident but wrong, health information has never been more abundant--or more dangerous. Algorithmic feeds reward shock over science, and unvetted content has, at times, crossed ethical lines--normalizing unsafe experimentation or pointing vulnerable people toward self-harm instead of help. The cost is measured in late diagnoses, avoidable panic, and silent suffering.

'What Your Doctor Wants You to Know' answers with a doctor-led, reader-first model. It demystifies tests and terminology, separates prevention from panic, and maps clear decision paths everyone can use with what to do now, what can wait, and when to see a specialist.

"Health literacy is the greatest preventive medicine we never prescribed...and a calm, human voice can cut through the loudest algorithm," said Dr. Suchitra. "This series brings hospital corridors, research, and lived experience onto the same page--so individuals and families can make calm, confident choices when it matters most."

"Beeja House was built to publish brains with backbone," added Geetika Saigal, Founder of Beeja House. "We're convening doctors who lead with data and heart--voices we trust with our lives. If there's one series you hand to your parents, partner, or teenager, let it be this."

THE BEEJA STANDARD

This is not another advice shelf--it's a standard. The series is built around three non-negotiables:

- Doctor-true: authored by practicing clinicians; evidence thresholds are explicit and India-relevant.

- Reader-doable: every idea lands as a step, checklist, or conversation guide that can be used the same day.

- Continuously current: periodic reviews and edition updates keep guidance aligned with evolving best practice.

"Authority isn't a title; it's a standard. We enforce it on every page," said Geetika.

"If advice can't survive real life, it doesn't belong in this series," added Dr. Suchitra.

AVAILABILITY

The first titles begin rolling out this winter and will be available for readers globally. Partnerships, institutional orders, and additional specialties will be announced in the coming weeks.

For media, partnerships, institutional orders, or speaker invites:

Write to -- Support@BeejaHouse.com

ABOUT BEEJA HOUSE

Beeja House is a mentored publishing platform that partners with experts to create books that inform, influence, and endure. From concept to craft to global distribution, Beeja House brings editorial excellence and design polish to voices that move the conversation forward.

ABOUT THE CO-AUTHORS & CONVENERS

Dr. Suchitra--gynecologist, global mentor, and behavior-change specialist with 25+ years of practice--anchors the clinical compass of the series. With credentials spanning MD (Seth G.S.), MRCOG (UK), a short clinical course at Johns Hopkins and a diploma in Hospital Management from Symbiosis, she has held leadership roles at FPAI (40 clinics nationally) and ASAP (now active in 25+ countries) and has advised the WHO. She convenes trusted peers and ensures every chapter aligns with real-world practice, ethics, and outcomes.

Geetika Saigal--4x bestselling author, 6x TEDx speaker, and founder of Beeja House, India's mentored publishing platform--architects the reading experience so specialist wisdom becomes usable, memorable guidance. A former global corporate CXO (London & India) who led a $100M portfolio, Saigal's work has been recognized by the Prime Minister of India, blessed by the Dalai Lama, and featured from Entrepreneur to Hindustan Times and even on Times Square. She is also building Trstable™ - The Authority OS, a diagnostic engine for measurable reputation.

ABOUT 'WHAT YOUR DOCTOR WANTS YOU TO KNOW' SERIES

A doctor-led, reader-first series published by Beeja House ( https://beejahouse.com/). Each book is authored by a leading specialist in that field and co-authored by Dr. Suchitra & Geetika Saigal( https://geetikasaigal.com/ ) to turn clinical expertise into actionable guidance. Because the right information, at the right time, can save a life.

