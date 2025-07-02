Dr. Suyash Litoriya & Dr. Umar Khan of Indo-American (AMN) Health and Research Foundation at the NPHRS Tokyo Regional Meet 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 2: The Nations' Plenary Health and Research Summit (NPHRS) Tokyo Home Country Meeting (Regional Meeting) 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, marked a significant milestone in global health. The regional meeting witnessed the launch of India's first free Youth Mental Health Helpline and celebrated emerging changemakers through the Fellowship Honors Ceremony, recognizing future leaders in health and research.

In a historic convergence of youth leadership, global health, and innovation, Dr. Suyash Litoriya and Dr. Umar Khan, both 22-year-old MBBS doctors, have etched their names in the annals of international healthcare diplomacy. As Founding President and Vice President respectively of the Indo-American (AMN) Health & Research Foundation, they led the Nations' Plenary Health and Research Summit (NPHRS) - Tokyo Home Country Meeting 2025 was held on June 29, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM IST.

From the small town of Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, to the global stage of Times Square, New York City, where Dr. Suyash Litoriya was recently featured as the youngest MBBS student to lead an international health foundation -- this journey is an inspiration to the world. His counterpart, Dr. Umar Khan, a U.S. citizen, has also been celebrated for his cross-continental efforts in mental health and public health diplomacy.

Their shared dream -- to create a platform that bridges science with soul, tradition with technology, and care with credibility -- led to the formation of the Indo-American (AMN) Health & Research Foundation. Their mantra? "From Brain to Beat."

Event Highlights:

1) Launch of India's First FREE Youth Mental Health Helpline (Ages 12-30)

The Mental Assistance Response Service (MARS) (+91 11 6931 0933) was launched -- a helpline by youth, for youth, led by trained professionals to ensure timely mental health support nationwide.

2) Fellowship Honors Conferred (Provisional)

Participants were awarded prestigious recognitions across three categories:

- F.I.A.H.S.H. - Health Service Honors

- F.I.A.H.R.H. - Health Research Honors

- F.I.A.H.O.H. - Health Outreach Honors

Honorees included Seerat Kular (F.I.A.H.O.H), Deepika Balani (F.I.A.H.O.H, F.I.A.H.R.H, F.I.A.H.S.H), Sakshi Kumari (F.I.A.H.R.H), Kanika Handu (F.I.A.H.O.H), Jayesh Watane (F.I.A.H.O.H), Sagar Goyal (F.I.A.H.R.H) and several others committed to advancing community healthcare.

3) Anthem Unveiled

The official bilingual anthem of the Indo-American Foundation -- "Together for a Healthier World" -- composed by Dr. Suyash Litoriya, was formally launched.

4) Professional health poster presentations were also showcased during the Regional Meeting by Gaurav Jayadev, Pratyush Karan, Fatima Nadeem, and others.

Special Acknowledgments:

The organization proudly recognized Ms. Seerat Kular and her parents, as well as Dr. Deepika Balani and her parents, for their contributions:

-Dr. Sandeep Kular, Professor & HOD, Physiology, Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Bathinda

-Dr. Parminder Singh Kular, Professor, Orthopaedics, AIMSR Bathinda

Esteemed Presiding Dignitaries:

-Dr. (Prof.) Rajesh Gaur - Dean, People's College of Medical Sciences, Bhopal

-Dr. Vikas L. B. Jadhav - PhD, GI Ultrasound, Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Pune

-Dr. Chirantan Bose - Head, Molecular & Precision Oncology, M|O|C Cancer Care, Mumbai

-Dr. Bhupinder Kaur Anand - Vice Chancellor, Al-Falah University, Faridabad

-Dr. (Prof.) Yashodhara Gaur - Head, Obstetrics & Gynecology, GRMC, Gwalior

-Dr. Priya Singh Kushwah - Associate Professor, Surgery, LN Medical College, Bhopal

The remarkable success of the NPHRS Tokyo Regional Meeting, New Delhi 2025 stands as a testament to what unwavering passion and a clear purpose can achieve. It is the inspiring journey of two young visionaries--Dr. Suyash Litoriya and Dr. Umar Khan--who dared to think beyond boundaries. Their dedication to global health, mental well-being, and youth empowerment has turned a dream into a movement, resonating across continents.

As the world looks ahead to the Fellowship Honors Ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday, 10th September 2025, at the Tokyo International Forum, Japan, their mission continues--with renewed vigor--to build a healthier, united world, truly evolving from Brain to Beat.

National Recognition:

The success of the regional meeting was amplified by coverage across 299+ media outlets nationwide, including ANI, PTI, Business Standard, The Tribune, Lokmat Times, The Print, Dainik Bhaskar, and The Wire--highlighting the youth-led revolution in healthcare and mental well-being.

