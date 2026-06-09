Dr. Tarandeep Gill and FT-3D Knee Resurfacing: The Combination Aims to Solve India's Knee Arthritis Crisis

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], June 9: For millions of Indians, the phrase "knee replacement" has long meant the same things: long hospital stays, brutal rehabilitation, and months lost to recovery. That fear keeps patients away from treatment until they can barely walk. Now, a single combination is changing the equation -- Dr. Tarandeep Singh Gill, a Germany-returned orthopedic surgeon at Max Hospital Mohali, and his FT-3D Knee Resurfacing technology.

Together, they are proving to be a formidable answer to a problem that affects the country at scale. India has over 15 crore people living with osteoarthritis, and more than 2.5 lakh knee replacements are now performed every year -- yet fear of surgery remains the single biggest reason patients delay care.

FT-3D, or Fast Track 3-Dimensional Knee Resurfacing, attacks that fear at its root. The technique eliminates drilling into the thigh bone -- the most painful element of conventional knee replacement. Instead, only the damaged cartilage surface is resurfaced with a precision-fitted titanium alloy implant, mapped in advance using AI-powered 3D imaging. The result is a procedure built around preservation rather than removal.

"The era of aggressively drilling bone is over," says Dr. Gill. "With FT-3D, we preserve what nature gave you. The result is a knee that moves naturally -- not mechanically."

The outcomes are what make the pairing so potent. Patients treated with FT-3D report walking on the same day as surgery and returning to everyday life -- climbing stairs, driving, even light sports -- within three to four weeks.

Word is spreading well beyond India's borders. Medical tourism inquiries from the UK, Canada, and the Middle East have surged, positioning Chandigarh as a credible alternative to the world's established metropolitan medical hubs.

What makes this a genuine turning point is not the surgeon alone, nor the technology alone -- it is the combination. A clinician trained to global standards, paired with a technique engineered for speed, precision, and recovery, is exactly the kind of pairing India's knee-arthritis burden has been waiting for.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dr. Tarandeep Singh Gill | Director, Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali | Contact: +91 8288015106

Instagram: @drtarandeepsingh | Website: https://www.tsgillortho.com/

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