DRA Becomes First to Adopt Tamil Nadu's Presence-Less Property Registration, Advancing Digital Homebuying

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 14: In a significant step aligned with the Government of Tamil Nadu's digital transformation agenda, DRA, one of Chennai's fastest-growing residential developers, has established the required infrastructure at its head office and successfully commenced presence-less property registration and e-sale deed services for its customers from Februrary 18th, 2026. With this, the company is the first developer from CREDAI Tamil Nadu to adopt the state's digital registration framework, STAR 2.0, marking a shift toward more streamlined, remote property transactions.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director - DRA, said: "We congratulate the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Registration Department on the launch of STAR, a forward-looking reform that will significantly modernize property transactions and improve convenience for homebuyers."

As part of this initiative, DRA has established an exclusive, dedicated infrastructure enabling customers to complete presence-less registration seamlessly, in alignment with the framework prescribed by the Sub-Registrar Office. The company has also set up the required digital and compliance systems in accordance with government guidelines, working with authorised partners to ensure a secure and streamlined registration process. This significantly simplifies a traditionally complex step in homebuying by enabling faster, transparent and secure transactions while eliminating physical dependencies and the need to visit Sub-Registrar Offices or rely on fixed time slots and token-based appointments. The process also offers greater flexibility for homebuyers, enabling them to complete registrations seamlessly even on auspicious days and public holidays. DRA has also been actively engaging with the office of the IG Registration as well as TCS to help streamline the process based on actual user experiences.

While the purchase of a home remains a deeply significant and high-value decision often associated with personal involvement and physical documentation, this model introduces a new layer of convenience. Buyers can now complete registrations remotely, with the added flexibility to align the process with their schedules, including weekends, government holidays, and personally important or auspicious days.

The initiative strengthens process standardisation and transparency through digitised workflows that improve documentation accuracy and reduce the scope for discrepancies. It also enables more efficient use of resources by reducing dependency on extensive physical infrastructure and manual coordination. While not a primary purchase driver, this serves as a meaningful value addition that enhances the overall homebuying experience.

About DRA

DRA, with an impressive legacy of over 40 years, has become a trusted name in the real estate industry, delivering world-class projects across Chennai. With more than 12,000 satisfied customers, DRA is synonymous with trust, transparency, and timely delivery. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director, DRA goes beyond just building apartments by offering its customers a 'Home of Pride' -- thoughtfully designed living spaces that cater to evolving lifestyles and embody a sense of accomplishment and belonging.

Driven by a culture of innovation and customer-centricity, DRA has introduced several industry-first initiatives. The company is the first builder in India to conduct 1,357 quality checks before customer handover and the first builder in India to make all its employees co-owners, reinforcing a strong sense of ownership and accountability across the organisation. DRA is also the first builder to introduce a Construction Timeline Meter, enabling customers to track project progress with greater transparency while supporting faster delivery timelines.

Reflecting the trust it has earned among homebuyers, DRA maintains an industry-leading 93% Customer Delight Score. The company's projects have also delivered up to 60% price appreciation within three years of launch, creating long-term value for homeowners and investors alike.

Innovations like the Timeline Meter for project updates and the Customer Delight Meter reflect DRA's unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, while its online customer portal ensures hassle-free access to project details and documentation. Signature developments such as DRA Tuxedo, 90 Degrees, Ascot, Skylantis, Infinique, and iHeart exemplify the company's commitment to blending modernity with value-driven investments.

Recognized with awards such as FICCI's REISA and the Times Business Awards, DRA holds the distinction of being Chennai's first developer with CRISIL's 7-star grading. Beyond real estate, the company actively contributes to society through initiatives such as pond restoration, nurturing young sporting talent, and supporting community development. Upholding its motto, "Timeless Homes, Timely Delivery," DRA continues to inspire pride and trust in every home it creates, turning dreams into lasting legacies.

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