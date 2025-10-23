DRA Homes Launches iHEART: Chennai's First Branded Sea-View Residences on OMR Featuring Premium Materials and Luxury Brand Finishes

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23: Renowned for trust and design excellence, DRA Homes, the fast-emerging Indian real estate pride brand from Chennai, today announced the launch of DRA iHEART - Chennai's first branded sea-view residences in Navalur on OMR. Spanning 3.42 acres with 271 thoughtfully designed homes along the main road, iHEART sets a new standard in living. The project integrates over 650 carefully selected premium-standard products - from foundation materials such as cement, steel and structural fittings to luxury brand finishes and amenities such as chrome fittings, designer tiles, high-end windows, stylish doors and an infinity-edge swimming pool. Together, DRA iHEART delivers an authentic luxury living experience in the INR 1.5 to 2 crore segment, a first-of-its-kind in Chennai.

In a pioneering first for the Indian residential real estate sector, DRA Homes has partnered with Slate AI, a global leader in construction intelligence technology. This exclusive collaboration enables real-time monitoring throughout every stage of iHEART's construction, ensuring quality, transparency and timely project delivery. By harnessing AI-driven analytics and predictive insights, DRA Homes demonstrates its forward-thinking commitment, becoming the first Indian developer to integrate this advanced platform in a residential project.

The project features spacious 3 and 4 BHK homes (1,595-2,927 sq. ft.) with select units including dedicated maid rooms. All homes are Vastu-compliant and designed for comfort, elegance and functionality within a Basement + Stilt + 19-floor structure that offers panoramic sea views.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director, DRA Homes said, "We are excited to launch Chennai's first branded residences in the luxury segment, combining premium-standard construction with luxury brand finishes. iHEART delivers a distinctive lifestyle experience in the Rs. 1.5 to 2 crore range, fulfilling the luxury living aspirations of to-be affluent families. Partnering with Slate AI ensures we maintain the highest quality standards and timely delivery."

Strategically located on the main road of Navalur, DRA iHEART offers unmatched connectivity to Chennai's IT hubs, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, vibrant entertainment centres, and the ECR beach just a short drive away. Together, iHEART makes it a perfect choice for combining luxury living, work, lifestyle and leisure in one location. The project underscores DRA Homes' unwavering commitment to trust, transparency and exceptional quality, ensuring residents make a lasting investment in a home of pride and value.

DRA, with an impressive legacy of 40 years, has become a trusted name in the real estate industry, delivering world-class projects across Chennai. With more than 12,000 satisfied customers DRA is synonymous with trust, transparency, and timely delivery. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director, DRA goes beyond just building apartments by offering its customers a 'Home of Pride' - thoughtfully designed living spaces that cater to evolving lifestyles and embody a sense of accomplishment and belonging. Innovations like the 'Timeline Meter' for project updates and the 'Customer Delight Meter' reflect their unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, while their online customer portal ensures hassle-free access to project details and documentation. Signature developments such as DRA Pristine Pavilion, Tuxedo, Ascot, Skylantis, Elite, Infinique and many others exemplify their commitment to blending modernity with value-driven investments. Recognized with awards like FICCI's REISA and Times Business Awards, DRA holds the distinction of being Chennai's first developer with CRISIL's 7-star grading. Their social responsibility initiatives include pond restoration and nurturing young sporting talent, which highlight their dedication to the community. Upholding their motto "Timeless Home, Timely Delivery, DRA continues to inspire pride and trust in every home they create, turning dreams into lasting legacies.

