DraperU India Demo Day: 13 Startups Pitch to Investors; Ordo and WearSynapse Secure Rs 25 Lakh Each

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1: DraperU India concluded its latest DraperU Founders Program with a Demo Day in Hyderabad, where 13 startups pitched their businesses to 150+ investors, venture capitalists, ecosystem leaders, and industry experts. The Demo Day also saw Ordo and WearSynapse secure ₹25 lakh investment commitments each from DraperU India, along with an investment commitment from Rathnakar Samavedam of Hyderabad Angels.

- Ordo and WearSynapse Secure ₹25 Lakh Commitments from DraperU India and Rathnakar Samavedam of Hyderabad Angels

- Ordo and WearSynapse win ₹90,000 IDFC FIRST Bank prize pool and earn boarding passes to Draper University's Hero Training Program in Silicon Valley

The two startups also won the opportunity to represent DraperU India at Draper University's Hero Training Program in Silicon Valley, following their selection at the Demo Day. In addition, Ordo, WearSynapse and Creator Studio were awarded a share of the ₹90,000 IDFC FIRST Bank prize pool, with Ordo receiving ₹50,000, WearSynapse ₹25,000 and Creator Studio ₹15,000.

The Demo Day marked the culmination of an intensive 12-day residential DraperU Founders Program, designed to help early-stage founders strengthen their products, business models, go-to-market strategies, storytelling, and fundraising narratives through hands-on mentorship and investor interactions.

The 13 participating startups represented emerging sectors including:

1. Arkadhi - Deep Tech

2. Aagya - Physical AI / Health Tech

3. Creator Studio - Media Tech

4. invyte.ai - AI Native SaaS

5. Jurix AI - B2B SaaS

6. Latitude 54 - Defence Tech

7. Ordo - Physical AI

8. Picapool - Hyperlocal Community Commerce

9. Ring Zero Security - Cyber SaaS

10. Shore Autonomy - Defence Tech

11. StayBind - Proptech SaaS

12. Weez AI - GTM / B2B SaaS

13. WearSynapse - Physical AI / Health Tech

The Demo Day jury featured Aaliyah Barker, Principal, DraperU Ventures; Rathnakar Samavedam, CEO, Hyderabad Angels; Murali Bukkapatnam, Executive Chairman & CEO, Volksy Technologies; Srinivas Kollipara, Managing Partner, Biome and Founder, T-Hub; Rohith V. Nair, National Head - Client Coverage NEG, IDFC FIRST Bank; and Deepika Palreddy, Co-Founder & COO, DraperU India.

The event also brought together prominent investors, founders and industry leaders including Dr. Rama Iyer, Head - Innovation, GMR Group; Kishore Indukuri, Founder & CEO, Sid's Farm, Viiveck Verma, Founder, Upsurge Global, and Surya Prakash, Director of MSME -Telangana.

The Hero Training Program is Draper University's flagship residential program in Silicon Valley, founded by venture capitalist Tim Draper. It brings together founders from across the world for entrepreneurship training, investor interactions, pitching opportunities and access to the Draper global network. Ordo and WearSynapse will represent DraperU India in an upcoming batch.

Commenting on the Demo Day, Sai Krishna Vepuri, Co-Founder & CEO, DraperU India, said, "Demo Day is where the work done inside the DraperU campus meets the realities of the market. Over these 12 days, the founders have worked intensively on their products, business models, storytelling, and fundraising narratives. Seeing 13 startups take the stage before investors and ecosystem leaders reflects the depth of entrepreneurial talent we are building for. The investment commitments to Ordo and WearSynapse, along with the opportunity to represent India at Draper University in Silicon Valley, are important next steps in their founder journeys."

Deepika Palreddy, Co-Founder & COO, DraperU India, added, "The DraperU Founders Program is designed around learning by doing. Founders challenged their assumptions, refined their pitches, and engaged directly with investors throughout the program. Demo Day gave them an opportunity to put that preparation into practice. The investor response, investment commitments and international opportunity for Ordo and WearSynapse reflect the kind of founder journey we aim to create at DraperU India."

During the 12-day program, founders received mentorship from investors and operators including Kiran Chandra Valluri, Partner & Advisor, Dallas Venture Capital; Biswadeep Das, Chief Investment Officer, VC Mint; Sravanth Gajula, Co-Founder, AdOnMo; Indraneel Gupta, Investor & Founder, Portl Technologies; Avinash Chenreddy, Co-Founder & CTO, Constelli; Sai Chaitanya Kokku, Founder & Managing Director, DraperU India; Christ Joanna, VP - Venture Ecosystem, Draper University; and Aaliyah Barker, Principal, Draper University.

Following the Demo Day, the participating startups will continue engaging with DraperU India through investor follow-ups via the Draper Angel Network and continued campus access. The next DraperU Founders Program is scheduled to begin in early 2027 at DraperU India, Hyderabad, with applications currently open.

About DraperU India

DraperU India, formerly known as Draper Startup House Hyderabad, is an all-in-one startup ecosystem hub located in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Spanning 27,000 sq. ft., it combines an entrepreneur hostel, premium coworking space and community launchpad, connecting founders, digital nomads and innovators to the global Draper Venture Network.

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shashank.sethi@ihorizoncommunications.com

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