Dreame Technology Launches Flagship X60 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum in India, Redefining Whole-Home Cleaning with Smarter Intelligence and Powerful Performance

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 21: Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home innovation, today announced the launch of its flagship Dreame X60 Ultra Complete robot vacuum in India - Dreame's thinnest robot vacuum with the highest suction in its category, delivering a new generation of whole-home cleaning designed to be more intelligent, adaptive, and autonomous.

The Dreame X60 Ultra Complete is engineered to understand its surroundings, reach spaces other robots may miss, overcome challenging obstacles, and adapt its cleaning approach in real time. The Dreame X60 Ultra Complete will be available at INR 1,34,999 across Amazon India from September 27, 2026 and the Dreame India official website from September 22, 2026. It will also be available on Croma and select retail stores.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame Technology India, said, "We are entering a new phase in the evolution of intelligent home technology, where the focus is shifting from what machines can do to how intelligently they can understand and respond to the world around them. With the Dreame X60 Ultra Complete robot vacuum, we are bringing this vision to life through AI-powered recognition, adaptive navigation, and advanced cleaning technologies that enable the robot to deliver more effective performance as it moves through the home. It reflects a future where home technology is not just automated, but increasingly intuitive, adaptive, and designed to make everyday living more effortless. Our ambition is to make the future feel practical and effortless for consumers, beginning with the way they clean their homes. We are entering the future of Smart Living with our new launch."

The launch also builds on Dreame's 'Live Smarter' philosophy, which is being brought to life through its latest campaign featuring Kriti Sanon, Dreame Technology India's brand ambassador. The campaign explores how intelligent home technology can take everyday household chores off consumers' hands, giving them more time to focus on the experiences and moments that matter. With the Dreame X60 Ultra Complete, this vision comes to life through a more autonomous approach to home cleaning, allowing consumers to spend less time managing chores and more time living their lives.

The Thinnest Robot Vacuum, Designed to Go Further

At just 7.95 cm slim, the Dreame X60 Ultra Complete is Dreame's thinnest robot vacuum, designed to reach low-clearance spaces under beds, sofas, and cabinets. Its retractable DToF sensor lifts in open spaces for 360° scanning and automatically retracts in tighter areas, while the binocular obstacle avoidance system uses two AI cameras to detect, identify, and avoid 280+ objects.

But its reach goes beyond spaces under furniture. The Dual Flex Arm Technology extends the side brush and mop pads into tight corners and hard-to-reach areas, helping deliver up to 100% cleaning coverage in these challenging spaces.

The Dreame X60 Ultra Complete also introduces Dreame's FlexiAdapt™ obstacle-overcoming system, engineered to cross single-layer steps up to 4.2 cm and double-layer ones up to 8cm. This enables the robot to navigate more challenging transitions within the home and maintain a more seamless cleaning path across different areas.

Together, these technologies give Dreame X60 Ultra Complete a simple objective: clean more of the home, with fewer areas left behind.

The Highest Suction in the Category, Built for Deep Cleaning

Reaching every corner is only part of the job. The Dreame X60 Ultra Complete pairs its intelligent navigation with powerful suction to deliver a deeper, more thorough clean. With 35,000Pa of Vormax™ suction - the highest suction power in the robot vacuum category - Dreame's flagship product delivers exceptional cleaning power, combined with the PressureStream™ Detangling DuoBrush System 2.0 and a retractable pressure chamber.

Designed for both hard floors and carpets, the system works to capture dirt and debris while tackling one of the most persistent challenges in robot cleaning - hair tangles. The DuoBrush system is engineered to minimise hair entanglement while maintaining deep-cleaning performance across different floor surfaces.

For homes where cleaning means more than picking up dust, the Dreame X60 Ultra Complete elevates hygiene standards with its 100°C ThermoHub™ Mop Self-Cleaning system. Using water of up to 100°C, the system soaks and deep-cleans the mop pads to help tackle grease and stubborn stains, while maintaining cleaner mop pads between cleaning cycles.

From Vacuuming to True Whole-Home Cleaning

The Dreame X60 Ultra Complete is designed not just to vacuum and mop, but to deliver a more complete cleaning system with less human intervention.

Its thermal mop pads, which keep the temperature above 40°C, combined with 230RPM dual omni-scrub mopping and 15N of downward pressure, are engineered to provide intensive scrubbing performance across the home. The combination of hot-water mopping, high-speed scrubbing, and downward pressure helps the robot tackle everyday dirt, spills, and stubborn marks more effectively.

With adaptive dirt detection, intelligent navigation, extending cleaning mechanisms and automated mop maintenance working together, the X60 Ultra Complete brings Dreame's vision of whole-home adaptive cleaning to life - allowing the robot to make more cleaning decisions independently instead of simply following a preset routine.

Sees the Dirt You Might Miss

The Dreame X60 Ultra Complete is designed to make cleaning more responsive to what is actually happening on the floor. Its AI OmniDirt™ Detection Technology with Celeste Lighting illuminates hard-to-see messes, including pet hair, fine particles, and light liquids, enabling the robot to identify different types of dirt and adapt its cleaning approach in real time.

This intelligence is further strengthened by the AI-enhanced OmniSight™ System, equipped with two 120° high-precision cameras and VersaLift navigation. The upgraded system is designed to improve responsiveness and enable more precise obstacle avoidance, helping the Dreame X60 Ultra Complete better understand and navigate its surroundings.

The result is a cleaning experience designed around the home itself - rather than requiring the home to be prepared for the robot.

After-Sales Services and warranty

The Dreame X60 Ultra Complete is backed by a 1-year warranty and Dreame's nationwide after-sales service network spanning more than 160 cities across India at INR 1,34,999. Customers can also access dedicated support services, including pick-up and drop assistance and installation support at eligible locations. In addition to the X60 Ultra Complete, consumers can also explore Dreame's wider range of smart cleaning solutions across robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums and wet-and-dry vacuums, designed to simplify everyday household chores and make home cleaning more convenient.

About Dreame India:

Dreame Technology started operations in India in late 2023. Our roots delve into the heart of tech, aiming to revolutionize daily life for our global consumers. Currently, the company offers products across three categories, including robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and grooming. Within just one year, Dreame has secured the No.2 position in India's robot vacuum category. All products are available on the Dreame India website, Amazon India, Croma and select retail outlets.

About Dreame Technology:

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology ("Dreame" for short) is an international tech firm constantly seeking innovation and delivering new levels of daily life convenience for its global consumers. Pushing tech boundaries lies at the very heart of Dreame. In 2015, the company's founding team pioneered high-speed digital motors, building blocks of smart appliances. Subsequently, Dreame continued its journey by developing intelligent algorithms. This combination has granted our products distinctive edges. So far, Dreame has applied for up to 6,004 patents worldwide, 2637 already authorized and 2183 invention patents. Dreame's smart products aim to save individuals' time on household chores so they can focus more on pursuing their dream life through our major product lines: robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and high-speed hair dryers. Yet, our ambitions soar even higher. Robotic lawn mowers, cordless robotic pool cleaners, and commercial food delivery robots are under development, with more lineups in the pipeline.

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