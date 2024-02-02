Dreame to Launch the All-in-One DreameBot L10s Ultra in India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 2: Dreame, an international technology company committed to ongoing innovation and enhancing daily life convenience for its global customers, distinguishes itself as a leading innovator in smart home cleaning solutions.

More than 21 million households trust Dreame across over 120 countries and regions, including North America, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, Northern Asia, the Middle East, and many more. With a network of over 4,000 physical stores, 7.5 million+ brand members, Dreame demonstrates a strong foothold in the global market. The brand has also applied for up to 4,256 patents worldwide, with 2,206 already authorized, showcasing its commitment to innovation. This robust presence and dedication to advancing technology position Dreame as a leader in the industry.

Dreame, already popular in India for its features and performance, is expanding its product range in the country with the third launch, the L10s Ultra robotic vacuum cleaner and mop, setting a new standard in cleaning with its advanced automation and enhanced efficiency.

The Dreame L10s Ultra offers a superior cleaning experience with ultra-intelligent and precision mapping. Featuring a sensor navigation system, it creates a detailed house map, navigating around obstacles to clean every corner with unmatched accuracy. Delighting customers further, the brand offers a 1-year warranty for High-quality after-sales and door-to-door services for all its products.

This advanced device incorporates robotic cleaning with auto-emptying and automatic mop cleaning, ensuring your floors remain clean without manual intervention.

Fully-automatic Robot Vacuum and Mop

* Intelligent Algorithm + 3D Navigation: Navigate your home with precision and intelligence. The Dreame L10s Ultra utilizes an advanced AI Action system with an RGB camera and 3D structured light to learn your home layout, tailor cleaning strategies, and avoid obstacles. Get fast mapping and efficient cleaning every time.

* Powerful Performance: Conquer dust, dirt, and debris with ease. The Dreame L10s Ultra boasts a powerful 5,300Pa suction, tackling carpets, hard floors, and even pet hair effortlessly.

* Auto-Empty and Mop Self-Cleaning: L10s Ultra is a perfect combination of popular robotic cleaning technologies, such as a hands-free emptying system and automatic mop cleaning -- working together to deliver an impressive, effortless cleaning experience. Additionally, automatic dust collection, mop-cleaning, mop-drying, water-refilling, solution-adding, fast mapping, and path-planning come together to make fully automated home cleaning a reality. The Mop Lifting function can keep the mops clean and prevent floor streaks. The Dreame L10s Ultra automatically lifts its mops when returning to the base station and while traversing carpets. The Dreame L10s Ultra automatically empties its dustbin and cleans its mops, ensuring continuous cleaning without lifting a finger.

Quiet Operation with Long Battery

* Quiet Operation: Enjoy peaceful cleanliness with noise levels as low as 59 dB.

* Long-lasting Battery: Clean for longer with a 5,200mAh battery, covering up to 2700 sq. ft. on a single charge.

Integrates With Alexa and Google Assistant

With the mobile app (available for Android and iPhone), and integration with Alexa and Google Assistant, initiating a cleaning session is as simple as tapping a smartphone screen or saying a voice command.

The brand has reached a notable breakthrough with the large-scale production of digital motors capable of operating at up to 160,000 RPM speeds. In addition, the brand stands as an innovator in achieving a global breakthrough by exceeding the 180,000 RPM threshold. Going even further, they have extended the limits by introducing motors operating at an impressive 200,000 RPM.

Dreame's commitment to new ideas, research, and production enables the continuous creation of advanced products, a dedication that has been recognized through prestigious recognition such as the CES Innovation Award, TechRadar, Good HouseKeeping and International Design Excellence Award, and numerous others.

Dreame Smart Factory with New Age Automation

Availability and Pricing

The Dreame L10s Ultra will be available at Bora Mobility LLP as a National Distributor for a price of 74,999Rs. Exclusive on Amazon

Bora Mobility LLP is a dynamic and multifaceted player with a focus on distribution and manufacturing in the Western region. They cater to a wider range of products in the market. Recognizing the potential of online retail, Bora Mobility LLP has ventured into the e-commerce space. This diversification opens new avenues for their products and expands their reach to a wider customer base.

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focusing on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision of empowering lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, please visit www.dreametech.com.

Instagram: @dreame_india

Facebook: Dreame india

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)